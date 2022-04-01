Hyundai to sponsor Corrie and Emmerdale

Car company Hyundai Ireland have agreed a deal with Virgin Media Solutions to sponsor ITV’s popular soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale. The deal, which was brokered by Havas Media, comes after Hyundai had backed Corrie since 2017, making it one of the longest-standing sponsorship packages across the Virgin Media Television channels.
The value of the deal was not disclosed. The sponsorship starts today and will continue until the end of December 2023 across Virgin Media One, Virgin Media Two, Virgin Media Three and Virgin Media Player. Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm with an extra episode at 8.30pm on Thursday. Corrie airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.
Pictured, l-r: Sorcha Brady, client manager, Virgin Media Solutions; Sarah Hayes, marketing director, Hyundai Ireland and John Gallagher, senior client director, Havas Media