IAB to host conference next week

This year’s IAB Connect annual conference has the theme ‘Navigating the New Now’. The panel of speakers includes Dr Daniel Knapp, chief Economist, IAB Europe who will address the main theme. Avril Collins, director of consumer affairs, Heineken Ireland will discuss diversity, equality and inclusion and provide examples of sustainability in action.

Red C CEO Richard Colwell (above) will speak about sustainability’s impact on consumer behaviour and what i means for brands. Katey McElroy, strategic partnership manager, UK & Ireland, TikTok, will talk about building communities on social. Dave Lenny, head of innovation at Dentsu International, will speak about solving advertising’s biggest problem.

Exploring creative opportunities in digital audio is the subject for Rob Timony, head of audioXi at Bauer Media Audio Ireland. Meabh Connellan, senior director of digital strategy, Spark Foundry, will address the conference on ‘Gaming – Let’s Play’.

Dr Daniel Knapp will join a panel discussion which will also include Adam Taylor, head of media experience, Havas Media Ireland; Karl Kavanagh, head of digital and publishing, NGN – News UK & Ireland, Niamh Donagh, director, global partnerships, OPG, Google and Ruth Ryan, digital brand and advertising manager, SSE Airtricity.

The conference will be held in the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8 from 9am until 1pm on Tuesday, May 16th. Advertisers can attend the conference for free.

To register, go to https://iabireland.ie/event/iab-connect-h1-2023-save-the-date/