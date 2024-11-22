IAPI adds Goldsmith and Carey to executive team

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has added two new members to its executive team. Kate Goldsmith (right) joins as awards and performance director and Sophie Carey as communications and project manager. Goldsmith’s newly-created role will span the overall planning, creation and delivery of IAPI awards programmes, membership growth and initiatives, including the Effie awards, IAPI pitching policies and Ad Net Zero.

Goldsmith comes from a new business background having worked in AAR Group, the UK pitch doctor consultancy, JWT London and as head of marketing and PR at Boys+Girls. For the past three years, she has run her own consultancy helping agencies grow their brands through business development, PR, marketing and awards. She has written articles about her learnings in adland, including a piece she penned last year for Marketing.ie.

Projects

Carey previously worked in the tourism sector with Ireland’s Blue Book and on the agency side at Host PR. As part of her new role, she will oversee IAPI projects such as Cannes Young Lions and the Female Futures Fund, working alongside IAPI’s programme and communications director, Katherine Ryan. She replaces Shreesha Hegde, who recently joined Publicis Dublin, where she is now working in a client service role.