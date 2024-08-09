IAPI and Marketing Society join up for Steps

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and The Marketing Society Future Council have announced the mentors for Steps, an initiative aimed at promoting the next generation of talent in Irish marketing and advertising. Each mentor was required to have over 10 years of industry experience and to answer a series of questions about their careers, philosophies, and how they plan to make a positive impact on their mentees.
All mentors will soon participate in a training session hosted by Accenture Dock and facilitated by Danica Murphy, Founder of Prism. The training is designed to equip mentors with the tools and insights needed to provide guidance, ensuring that their mentees can thrive in the industry. By next month, every mentor will have completed their training and committed to our code of conduct, guaranteeing the highest standards of mentorship.
Laura Cassidy, manager, Accenture Song, and Marketing Society Future Council chairperson, said: “I was blown away by the calibre of mentor applications for Steps. It’s inspiring to see such enthusiasm for this new initiative and these mentors’ willingness to share skills and experience with the next generation. I’m excited to watch this first wave of mentors, selected for their exceptional experience and passion, embark on this journey.”
Those serving in this year’s Steps programme:
- Adam Brannigan, group account director, Frank & Bear
- Áine O’Flaherty, senior designer, Verve
- Andy Williams, account director, Droga5 Dublin
- Ann Claire Nolan, founder, strategist and researcher, Chromatico
- Anna Morrison, agency producer, Goosebump
- Antaine Conway, deputy MD, Spark Foundry
- Bridget Johnson, founder and executive creative director, self-employed
- Chris Cashen, (pictured) managing partner, Mindshare
- Darragh Rea, managing director, brand, digital and creative, Edelman
- David Monaghan, managing director, Kick
- David Fogarty, digital board director, Starcom
- Egle Jankeviciene, group client director, OMD Ireland
- Eimear McCabe, business director, Core
- Fiona Curtin, marketing director, Heineken Ireland
- Ian Mc Grath, COO, Dentsu
- Jamie Helly, founder and executive chairman, Dynamo
- Jane McNamara, business director, Core
- Jenna Greene, media effectiveness director, Omnicom Media Group
- John Gildea, business director, Owens DDB
- Keith Lawler, creative director, Folk VML
- Keith McCormack, executive director, Fuel
- Leah Jordan, business director, Wavemaker
- Leona McDaid, senior content strategist – senior manager, Accenture Song
- Madhumita Chandrasekaran, senior strategic planner, Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin
- Manuel Yoacham, business director, EssenceMediacom
- Nicola Halloran, director, creative campaigning, Teneo Strategy Ireland
- Rob Maguire, ECD, The Public House
- Róisín Ni Ráighne, managing director, Dynamo
- Sam Moorhead, creative director, Verve
- Saoirse Whelan, director, Teneo
- Sean Carolan, digital director, Havas Dublin
- Sinead O’Sullivan, research director, Amárach Research
- Sinead Dennis, business director, Publicis Dublin
- Stephen Whelan, creative director, Fuel
- Susan Nelis, head of client group, Droga5 Dublin
- Tara Moran, business director, Mindshare
- Terri Turner, group account director, The Public House
- John Mulligan, media and marketing performance practice lead UK&I, Accenture Song
The mentees selected to take part in the programme will be announced at the end of August.
For more information on Steps visit iapi.ie/steps