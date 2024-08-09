IAPI and Marketing Society join up for Steps

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and The Marketing Society Future Council have announced the mentors for Steps, an initiative aimed at promoting the next generation of talent in Irish marketing and advertising. Each mentor was required to have over 10 years of industry experience and to answer a series of questions about their careers, philosophies, and how they plan to make a positive impact on their mentees.

All mentors will soon participate in a training session hosted by Accenture Dock and facilitated by Danica Murphy, Founder of Prism. The training is designed to equip mentors with the tools and insights needed to provide guidance, ensuring that their mentees can thrive in the industry. By next month, every mentor will have completed their training and committed to our code of conduct, guaranteeing the highest standards of mentorship.

Calibre

Laura Cassidy, manager, Accenture Song, and Marketing Society Future Council chairperson, said: “I was blown away by the calibre of mentor applications for Steps. It’s inspiring to see such enthusiasm for this new initiative and these mentors’ willingness to share skills and experience with the next generation. I’m excited to watch this first wave of mentors, selected for their exceptional experience and passion, embark on this journey.”

Those serving in this year’s Steps programme:

The mentees selected to take part in the programme will be announced at the end of August.

