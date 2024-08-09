IAPI and Marketing Society join up for Steps

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and The Marketing Society Future Council have announced the mentors for Steps, an initiative aimed at promoting the next generation of talent in Irish marketing and advertising. Each mentor was required to have over 10 years of industry experience and to answer a series of questions about their careers, philosophies, and how they plan to make a positive impact on their mentees.

All mentors will soon participate in a training session hosted by Accenture Dock and facilitated by Danica Murphy, Founder of Prism. The training is designed to equip mentors with the tools and insights needed to provide guidance, ensuring that their mentees can thrive in the industry. By next month, every mentor will have completed their training and committed to our code of conduct, guaranteeing the highest standards of mentorship.

Calibre

Laura Cassidy, manager, Accenture Song, and Marketing Society Future Council chairperson, said: I was blown away by the calibre of mentor applications for Steps. It’s inspiring to see such enthusiasm for this new initiative and these mentors’ willingness to share skills and experience with the next generation. I’m excited to watch this first wave of mentors, selected for their exceptional experience and passion, embark on this journey.”

Those serving in this year’s Steps programme:

  1. Adam Brannigan, group account director, Frank & Bear
  2. Áine O’Flaherty, senior designer, Verve
  3. Andy Williams, account director, Droga5 Dublin
  4. Ann Claire Nolan, founder, strategist and researcher, Chromatico
  5. Anna Morrison, agency producer, Goosebump
  6. Antaine Conway, deputy MD, Spark Foundry
  7. Bridget Johnson, founder and executive creative director, self-employed
  8. Chris Cashen, (pictured) managing partner, Mindshare
  9. Darragh Rea, managing director, brand, digital and creative, Edelman
  10. David Monaghan, managing director, Kick
  11. David Fogarty, digital board director, Starcom
  12. Egle Jankeviciene, group client director, OMD Ireland
  13. Eimear McCabe, business director, Core
  14. Fiona Curtin, marketing director, Heineken Ireland
  15. Ian Mc Grath, COO, Dentsu
  16. Jamie Helly, founder and executive chairman, Dynamo
  17. Jane McNamara, business director, Core
  18. Jenna Greene, media effectiveness director, Omnicom Media Group
  19. John Gildea, business director, Owens DDB
  20. Keith Lawler, creative director, Folk VML
  21. Keith McCormack, executive director, Fuel
  22. Leah Jordan, business director, Wavemaker
  23. Leona McDaid, senior content strategist – senior manager, Accenture Song
  24. Madhumita Chandrasekaran, senior strategic planner, Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin
  25. Manuel Yoacham, business director, EssenceMediacom
  26. Nicola Halloran, director, creative campaigning, Teneo Strategy Ireland
  27. Rob Maguire, ECD, The Public House
  28. Róisín Ni Ráighne, managing director, Dynamo
  29. Sam Moorhead, creative director, Verve
  30. Saoirse Whelan, director, Teneo
  31. Sean Carolan, digital director, Havas Dublin
  32. Sinead O’Sullivan, research director, Amárach Research
  33. Sinead Dennis, business director, Publicis Dublin
  34. Stephen Whelan, creative director, Fuel
  35. Susan Nelis, head of client group, Droga5 Dublin
  36. Tara Moran, business director, Mindshare
  37. Terri Turner, group account director, The Public House
  38. John Mulligan, media and marketing performance practice lead UK&I, Accenture Song

The mentees selected to take part in the programme will be announced at the end of August.

For more information on Steps visit iapi.ie/steps

