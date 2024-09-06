IAPI and Marketing Society take new Steps forward

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) in association with the Marketing Society Future Council have announced 36 young professionals that have been selected as mentees for the 2024/2025 Steps programme. The industry initiative aims to foster growth and leadership in Irish marketing and advertising by pairing aspiring young talent with seasoned experts. The mentees were chosen from a pool of applicants.
Each mentee is paired with an experienced mentor to receive guidance, career insights, and professional development support throughout the programme. Adam Brannigan, group account director, Frank & Bear/Frankly and IAPI board member, said that the mentees’ enthusiasm and commitment to their professional growth reflect the future of the industry. The programme is designed to empower them with the required knowledge and skills.
Mentees on the Steps mentorship progamme:
- Alexandra Jakljusina, senior account manager, PHD Ireland
- Amanda Faherty, junior brand manager, Bulmers Ireland
- Catherine Parsons, consultant, Teneo
- Christie Kandiwa, marketing specialist, NTI Diatec
- Conor Duffy, campaigns and digital executive, ESB
- Darragh Hoare, digital project manager, Frank and Bear
- Darragh O’Connor, account executive, Droga5 Dublin
- Declan Lavin, trading and accountability executive, Omnicom Media Group
- Emma-Woodhead, research project manager, Opinions Market Research
- Emma-Kate Butler, design manager, Thinkhouse
- Glory Joseph, account executive, Essence Mediacom
- Jack Popeley, marketing executive and assistant office manager, Fuel
- James Higgins, senior digital account manager, Essence Mediacom
- Jennifer Larkin, digital account manager, Essence Mediacom
- Jessica Holohan, senior market insights executive, Opinions Market Research
- Katie Michalak, agency producer, operations lead, GroupM Ireland
- Laura Cassidy, content manager, Accenture Song
- Laura Joyce, account executive, Core Creative
- Leticia Barbosa, social media manager, Frank & Bear
- Linda Teehan, creative production analyst, Droga5 Dublin
- Lizzy Beecham, communications design manager, Initiative
- Lorcan Quinn, senior market insights executive, Mindshare Ireland
- Megan Gorman, account executive, Dynamo
- Máire McCarron, senior research lead, Bounce Insights
- Maurvi Narvekar, research and data mining executive, GroupM Ireland
- Orla Flynn, digital performance product manager, Aer Lingus
- Priyansh Bahadur, account executive – client leadership, Mindshare Ireland
- Rachel Grassick, website and CRM manager, Irish Distillers
- Sam O’Donovan, marketing executive, Kraft Heinz
- Saniya Punekar, AV account executive, Omnicom Media Group
- Smit Karmarkar, account executive, Droga5 Dublin
- Surta Lathidadia, digital marketing manager, Edge Only
- Tarushi Varma, senior performance marketing manager, Spark Foundry
- Than Sin, digital executive, GroupM Ireland
- Tomisin Fagbo, digital marketing analyst, Accenture Song
- Zoe Chandler, account manager, Wavemaker
