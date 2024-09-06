IAPI and Marketing Society take new Steps forward

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) in association with the Marketing Society Future Council have announced 36 young professionals that have been selected as mentees for the 2024/2025 Steps programme. The industry initiative aims to foster growth and leadership in Irish marketing and advertising by pairing aspiring young talent with seasoned experts. The mentees were chosen from a pool of applicants.

Each mentee is paired with an experienced mentor to receive guidance, career insights, and professional development support throughout the programme. Adam Brannigan, group account director, Frank & Bear/Frankly and IAPI board member, said that the mentees’ enthusiasm and commitment to their professional growth reflect the future of the industry. The programme is designed to empower them with the required knowledge and skills.

Mentees on the Steps mentorship progamme:

