IAPI and TU Dublin to roll out postgrad course

The need for accredited education and qualifications across creative communications has been highlighted for some time as adland has become progressively more consultative and strategic in its offering. Clients need a high level of commercial expertise and insights from agencies. With this in mind, IAPI and TU Dublin are introducing a new postgrad programme.

The programme is the result of a partnership between the School of Marketing within TU Dublin and IAPI and has been developed with contributions from both industry and academia. Successful students will be awarded a postgraduate diploma in commercial creative communications, with classification of distinction, merit grade one, merit grade two and pass.

Publicis director and IAPI board member Geraldine Jones, who was on the advisory panel for the programme, said there was no better time for talented people in adland to gain accreditation that sets them up for a successful career. The IAPI board voted to heavily subsidise the programme’s first year course fees, saving members thousands of euros.

FLEXIBLE

Jones said the programme is designed to be fully flexible allowing participants to choose one or more modules from the suite of six, or to undertake the full post graduate diploma. Previous graduates of the School of Marketing within TU Dublin and graduates of this programme can progress to the masters in creative commercial communications.

IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney said guest lecturers from agencies and brand owners will be part of the programme, helping to integrate practical experience with the academic coursework. Stoney said the calibre of Irish and international contributors who have signed up to share their expertise with students is outstanding and they will be announced soon.

The programme will operate online initially due to Covid-19 measures. However, the aim is to provide a mix of virtual and collaborative learning through bootcamps and workshops during the second half of the year. The closing date for applications for the first module and the full PG diploma 2021 is Friday, January 29. For course bookings, contact Dr. Rosie Hand

Pictured are Ger Jones, Publicis and IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney