IAPI announce six jurists for Cannes

This year there are more Irish jury members selected to be on the Cannes Lions judging panel than ever before, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), which represents the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity nationally. They will help award the world’s best creative work and benchmark excellence in the south of France in June.

The three Irish shortlisting jurors are Jake O’Driscoll, creative director, Boys+Girls, who joins the film shortlist jury, Carol Lambert (pictured), up to recently was creative director at Publicis Dublin, who joins the radio and audio shortlist jury and Jennifer Hyland, senior director at PR agency Edelman, who joins the social and influencer shortlist jury.

Jen Speirs, executive creative director, Droga5 Dublin, joins the Glass: The Lion for Change awarding jury. Brian Melarkey, creative director, FleishmanHillard joins the PR awarding jury. Jess Derby, head of content and production at BBDO Dublin joins the film craft awarding jury.

The awarding Cannes Lions jury comes together as a group to discuss and deliberate the shortlisted work to award bronze, silver and gold Lions, and then followed by the the grand prix. The Lions-winning work will be announced and awarded during Cannes Lions Live, a fully digital experience, which is scheduled to run from June 19 to June 23.