IAPI announce Young Lions shortlist

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners Ireland (IAPI) have announced the teams shortlisted for this Cannes Young Lions. The competition showcases up-and-coming talents in Ireland’s advertising and communications industry. The judging panel had to adjudicate on 105 entries this year. The shortlisted teams presented their entries to judges this week. From these presentations, seven teams will be chosen to compete in the south of France in the summer.
The Young Lions line-up of seven sponsors this year comprises Pull the Trigger, Sky Ireland, Business Post, Smurfit Kappa, Droga5, Aer Lingus and Enterprise Ireland.
The shortlisted teams for Young Lions 2024:
Design:
- Claire Dillon, Rebecca Wright – Deloitte Digital
- Orfhlaith Carragher, Jennifer Wilde – Grey Dog
- Amber Redmond, Paddy Collins – Slater Design
Digital:
- Lorna Tutty, Georgia Murphy – Droga5 Dublin
- Sarah Slevin, Lauren Murphy – Droga5 Dublin
- Neave Dsouza, Eimear Byrne – OMD Ireland
- Molly Watmough, Amy Murphy – Oliver
- Ivona Poljak, Isabel Harvey – Publicis Dublin
- Glen Foran, Zoe Keating – TBWA/Dublin
Film:
- Nadine Kennedy, Conor Marron – Acne Dublin & Boys+Girls
- Caroline Doyle, Nik Susnjara – Dept Agency
- Cassidy Olsen, Robin Winchester – F&B Huskies
- Lucy Mortell, Hannah McGlynn – Publicis Dublin
- Ellen Corrigan, Paul Roldan – Thinkhouse
PR:
- Kelly Oglesby, Meabh O’Mahony – Edelman
- Max Airey, Manvi Malhotra – Havas Dublin
- Ann Cronin, Lisa Ryan – FleishmanHillard
- Eva Kennedy, Gabriella Pricop – PHD Media Ireland & OMD Ireland
- Maeve O’Sullivan, Erin Healy – Wilson Hartnell
Print:
- Kevin Flynn , Eva Dolan – BBDO Dublin soon to be TBWA Dublin
- Jess Murphy , Jessie Newman – Droga5 Dublin
- Ellen Jones , Jack O’Brien – Folk VML
- Barbara Masson, Laura Lowry – Havas Village
- Darragh Black, Tiffany Rose – Javelin
- Zoe Donnelly , Natalie Cole – Ogilvy
Media:
- Natasha Pondar, Melissa Everest – Dentsu Ireland
- Carolynne Kelly, Kerrie Patten – Havas Mediae
- Daksha Pugalia, Giang Nguyen – OMD Ireland
- Farah Anwar, Alexandra Ring – OMD Ireland
- Alexandra Jakljusina, Tyla Nofal – PHD Media Ireland
- Sophie Pim, Aisling Byrne – Core
- Mei Ling Tong, Alexander Glover – Zenith
Young Marketers:
- Katie Bradley, Nicola McCarron – Allianz Ireland
- Emily Harney, Liam Naughton – An Post
- Emmet Mahony, Lauren McKay – Diageo
- Jodie Knight, Orlaith McIvor – Lidl Ireland
- Freddie Edge, Sarah Daly – Ryanair
- Ciara Kinsella, Niamh Chambers – Three Ireland