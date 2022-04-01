IAPI announces cubs heading for Cannes

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the seven Cannes Young Lions (CYL) teams that have been selected, following a two-round judging process to represent Ireland at what is referred to as the Oscars of advertising: Cannes Lions. CYL is a global creative competition that allows young industry talent to compete against their peers.

As the festival representatives for Ireland, IAPI manages the competition and each year hundreds of talented young professionals from Irish advertising, PR and marketing take part. The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is 0ne of three charities which will see their film produced pro bono, courtesy of Pull the Trigger and aired for free, courtesy of Sky Ireland.

Social Entrepreneurs Ireland will benefit from the winning press ad, thanks to DMG Media.

The third charity, The Open Community, may avail of PR and digital concepts to help them plan their communications this year. Each team of two get 48 hours to respond to a brief for one of the aforementioned charities and their submissions are scored by five judges remotely. Those shortlisted are then asked to present to the judges in the second round.

The 2022 CYL winners are:

DESIGN

Roisin Jordan, graphic designer, The Tenth Man

Raphael Da Silva, motion designer, Rothco|Accenture Interactive

DIGITAL

Kim Comiskey, senior strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Derwin Myers, strategic planner, Folk Wunderman Thompson

FILM

Adam Kelly, editor, Rothco |Accenture Interactive

Eoin Lennon, editor, Rothco|Accenture Interactive

MEDIA

Róisín Monk, digital marketing consultant, Rothco|Accenture Interactive

Laura Cassidy, content management consultant, Rothco|Accenture Interactive

PRINT

Emmet Heneghan (above), copywriter, Rothco|Accenture Interactive

Steve Clifford (above), art director, Rothco|Accenture Interactive

PR

Aoife Cregan, account executive, Edelman

Kate Stapleton, account manager, Edelman

YOUNG MARKETERS

Adetunji Paul, digital content manager, AIB

Full details at iapi.ie