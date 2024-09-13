IAPI announces Effie finalists

The finalists for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland showcasing creativity, strategy and insight in marketing effectiveness have been announced by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The Effies recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives. The lead agencies and their clients’ brands have received at least two index points for reaching this stage.
Tom Kinsella, managing director, Homes at AIB Group and Effie Awards Ireland jury chair, said: “Effie stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. I commend those that have made it to the list of finalists for the 2024 awards. The competitive pool of entries submitted were narrowed down to 30 finalists following intense discussion.”
The entries showcase the work of 20 agencies and 25 clients across a broad stroke of industry categories and disciplines. IAPI confirmed that Gavin Noble, Paris 2024 Olympic Games chef de mission and Team Ireland brand director for the Olympic Federation of Ireland, will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Effie awards lunch in the Convention Centre on October 18. The event is sponsored by An Post Commerce, ESB and RTÉ Media Sales.
Effie Awards Ireland 2024 Finalists
Automotive & Transportation
Campaign Entry Title: How a more human airline took flight fast
Brand/Client: Aer Lingus
Agency/Agencies: Droga5 Dublin and OMD Ireland
Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)
Campaign Entry Title: Bord Bia Organics: The Story of More
Brand/Client: Bord Bia
Agency/Agencies: Boys+Girls and Wavemaker Ireland
Finance & Insurance Services
Campaign Entry Title: How telling Irish female’s lived truth transformed Irish Life Health’s growth trajectory
Brand/Client: Irish Life Health
Agency/Agencies: Folk VML and Core
Campaign Entry Title: Because Life Never Gets Old
Brand/Client: Spry Finance
Agency: Javelin
Campaign Entry Title: From Permanent TSB to PTSB: Our Altogether More Human Transformation Story
Brand/Client: PTSB
Agency/Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Dentsu Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: Power to the Mortgage People
Brand/Client: EBS
Agencys: TBWA Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: Winning back our heartland by reminding Ireland what FBD stands for
Brand / Client: FBD Insurance
Agency / Agencies: The Public House & PHD Ireland
FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics
Campaign Entry Title: PhoneWatch: Stealing an Advantage
Brand/Client: PhoneWatch
Agency: Boys+Girls
Campaign Entry Title: How giving women’s football a glass and a half of support helped Cadbury kick some goals of its own
Brand/Client: Cadbury
Agencies: The Public House and Core
IT, Telecoms & Utilities
Campaign Entry Title: Outstanding Belief Delivering Outstanding Performance
Brand/Client: Sky
Agency: Core
Campaign Entry Title: Unleashing our Play: How Virgin Media won over Cork and defended Dublin
Brand/Client: Virgin Media
Agency/Agencies: Publicis Dublin and OMD Ireland
Leisure: Entertainment, Media, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Gaming
Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth
Brand/Client: Tourism Northern Ireland
Agency: TBWA Ireland
Media Idea or Innovation
Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners
Brand/Client: Dublin Samaritans
Agency: Droga5 Dublin
New Product or Service / Renaissance
Campaign Entry Title: The biggest launch in 20 years
Brand/Client: BYD
Agency: Core
Campaign Entry Title: From Permanent TSB to PTSB: Our Altogether More Human Transformation Story
Brand/Client: PTSB
Agency/Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Dentsu Ireland
Non-Profits
Campaign Entry Title: The Visit
Brand/Client: ALONE
Agency/Agencies: Bonfire and Media 365
Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners
Brand/Client: Dublin Samaritans
Agency: Droga5 Dublin
Campaign Entry Title: Imagine everyone could say hello to everyone
Brand/Client: Lámh
Agencies: Ringers Creative and Dentsu Ireland
Positive Change – Limited to For Profit Brands
Campaign Entry Title: Busting the myth: reducing carbon emissions while maintaining business performance
Brand/Client: Škoda Ireland
Agency: PHD Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: The Grass Roots Movement: A New Era For Dairy
Brand/Client: National Dairy Council
Agency: The Brill Building
Public Service & Government
Campaign Entry Title: How the Tin Man returned to help us rediscover the heart of Christmas
Brand/Client: An Post
Agencies: Boys+Girls and Core
Campaign Entry Title: Threatening to share intimate images is a crime with serious consequences
Brand/Client: Department of Justice
Agencies: Javelin and PHD Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: Taking back control: Persuading people who smoke to QUIT a toxic relationship.
Brand/Client: HSE Ireland
Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Core
Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth
Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland
Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland
Small Budget – less than €50k
Campaign Entry Title: Night Lights at Beyond The Trees Avondale
Brand / Client: Beyond The Trees Avondale
Agency / Agencies: OLIVER Ireland
Sponsorship
Campaign Entry Title: Game-changing connections: Reimagining network reliability through rugby
Brand/Client: Vodafone
Agencies: Folk VML and Dentsu Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: A glass and a half full of local effectiveness
Brand/Client: Cadbury
Agencies: The Public House and Core
Sustained Success
Campaign Entry Title: Deep RiverRock Nice One!
Brand/Client: Coca-Cola
Agency/Agencies: Edelman Ireland and Mindshare Ireland
Campaign Entry Title: From stagnation to sustained success – how a strategy of courage helped Allianz to soar
Brand/Client: Allianz Ireland
Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin
Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear – Sustaining Giant Visitor Growth for Tourism Northern Ireland
Brand/Client: Tourism Northern Ireland
Agency: TBWA Ireland