IAPI announces Effie finalists

The finalists for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland showcasing creativity, strategy and insight in marketing effectiveness have been announced by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The Effies recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives. The lead agencies and their clients’ brands have received at least two index points for reaching this stage.

Tom Kinsella, managing director, Homes at AIB Group and Effie Awards Ireland jury chair, said: “Effie stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. I commend those that have made it to the list of finalists for the 2024 awards. The competitive pool of entries submitted were narrowed down to 30 finalists following intense discussion.”

The entries showcase the work of 20 agencies and 25 clients across a broad stroke of industry categories and disciplines. IAPI confirmed that Gavin Noble, Paris 2024 Olympic Games chef de mission and Team Ireland brand director for the Olympic Federation of Ireland, will deliver the keynote address at the 2024 Effie awards lunch in the Convention Centre on October 18. The event is sponsored by An Post Commerce, ESB and RTÉ Media Sales.

Effie Awards Ireland 2024 Finalists

Automotive & Transportation

Campaign Entry Title: How a more human airline took flight fast

Brand/Client: Aer Lingus

Agency/Agencies: Droga5 Dublin and OMD Ireland

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)

Campaign Entry Title: Bord Bia Organics: The Story of More

Brand/Client: Bord Bia

Agency/Agencies: Boys+Girls and Wavemaker Ireland

Finance & Insurance Services

Campaign Entry Title: How telling Irish female’s lived truth transformed Irish Life Health’s growth trajectory

Brand/Client: Irish Life Health

Agency/Agencies: Folk VML and Core

Campaign Entry Title: Because Life Never Gets Old

Brand/Client: Spry Finance

Agency: Javelin

Campaign Entry Title: From Permanent TSB to PTSB: Our Altogether More Human Transformation Story

Brand/Client: PTSB

Agency/Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Dentsu Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: Power to the Mortgage People

Brand/Client: EBS

Agencys: TBWA Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: Winning back our heartland by reminding Ireland what FBD stands for

Brand / Client: FBD Insurance

Agency / Agencies: The Public House & PHD Ireland

FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics

Campaign Entry Title: PhoneWatch: Stealing an Advantage

Brand/Client: PhoneWatch

Agency: Boys+Girls

Campaign Entry Title: How giving women’s football a glass and a half of support helped Cadbury kick some goals of its own

Brand/Client: Cadbury

Agencies: The Public House and Core

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Campaign Entry Title: Outstanding Belief Delivering Outstanding Performance

Brand/Client: Sky

Agency: Core

Campaign Entry Title: Unleashing our Play: How Virgin Media won over Cork and defended Dublin

Brand/Client: Virgin Media

Agency/Agencies: Publicis Dublin and OMD Ireland

Leisure: Entertainment, Media, Sport, Travel & Tourism, Arts & Culture, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Gaming

Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth

Brand/Client: Tourism Northern Ireland

Agency: TBWA Ireland

Media Idea or Innovation

Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners

Brand/Client: Dublin Samaritans

Agency: Droga5 Dublin

New Product or Service / Renaissance

Campaign Entry Title: The biggest launch in 20 years

Brand/Client: BYD

Agency: Core

Campaign Entry Title: From Permanent TSB to PTSB: Our Altogether More Human Transformation Story

Brand/Client: PTSB

Agency/Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Dentsu Ireland

Non-Profits

Campaign Entry Title: The Visit

Brand/Client: ALONE

Agency/Agencies: Bonfire and Media 365

Campaign Entry Title: Finding Samaritans amongst the keenest of listeners

Brand/Client: Dublin Samaritans

Agency: Droga5 Dublin

Campaign Entry Title: Imagine everyone could say hello to everyone

Brand/Client: Lámh

Agencies: Ringers Creative and Dentsu Ireland

Positive Change – Limited to For Profit Brands

Campaign Entry Title: Busting the myth: reducing carbon emissions while maintaining business performance

Brand/Client: Škoda Ireland

Agency: PHD Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: The Grass Roots Movement: A New Era For Dairy

Brand/Client: National Dairy Council

Agency: The Brill Building

Public Service & Government

Campaign Entry Title: How the Tin Man returned to help us rediscover the heart of Christmas

Brand/Client: An Post

Agencies: Boys+Girls and Core

Campaign Entry Title: Threatening to share intimate images is a crime with serious consequences

Brand/Client: Department of Justice

Agencies: Javelin and PHD Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: Taking back control: Persuading people who smoke to QUIT a toxic relationship.

Brand/Client: HSE Ireland

Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Core

Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear and Delivers Giant Visitor Growth

Brand / Client: Tourism Northern Ireland

Agency / Agencies: TBWA Ireland

Small Budget – less than €50k

Campaign Entry Title: Night Lights at Beyond The Trees Avondale

Brand / Client: Beyond The Trees Avondale

Agency / Agencies: OLIVER Ireland

Sponsorship

Campaign Entry Title: Game-changing connections: Reimagining network reliability through rugby

Brand/Client: Vodafone

Agencies: Folk VML and Dentsu Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: A glass and a half full of local effectiveness

Brand/Client: Cadbury

Agencies: The Public House and Core

Sustained Success

Campaign Entry Title: Deep RiverRock Nice One!

Brand/Client: Coca-Cola

Agency/Agencies: Edelman Ireland and Mindshare Ireland

Campaign Entry Title: From stagnation to sustained success – how a strategy of courage helped Allianz to soar

Brand/Client: Allianz Ireland

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Campaign Entry Title: When Fun Beats Fear – Sustaining Giant Visitor Growth for Tourism Northern Ireland

Brand/Client: Tourism Northern Ireland

Agency: TBWA Ireland