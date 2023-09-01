IAPI announces Effie awards shortlist

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the shortlisted entries for Effie Awards Ireland 2023 which this year’s judges have decided show exceptional creativity, strategy and effectiveness in the field of marketing communications. Agencies, clients and brands are in the process of showcasing Ireland’s finest advertising work, emphasising the power of innovative campaigns to drive results for brand owners.

Effie Awards Ireland serve as a platform to recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives; a commitment to excellence through campaign strategies that contributed to brand growth, consumer engagement and societal change, making them exemplary candidates for the rare and coveted Effie honour.

Effie jury chair Damian Devaney (pictured), principal and senior partner of DSquared and TBV Global, said IAPI was fortunate to have such an exceptional group of judges to preside over some powerful case studies. The awards competition is again sponsored by An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales. The following agencies, clients and brand campaigns have been shortlisted for recognition across the following categories…

Category Agency/Agencies Brand/Client Alcoholic Beverages AMV BBDO & PHD Ireland Guinness (Diageo) Automotive & Transportation Boys+Girls & PHD Ireland Škoda Ireland Construction & Property TBWA/Dublin & Core Glenveagh Homes Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Boys+Girls & PHD Ireland Škoda Ireland Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Core & TBWA/Dublin HSE Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone X Culture & the Arts Bloom Advertising The Arts Council Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services) The Public House EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Finance & Insurance Services Connelly Partners 123.ie Insurance Finance & Insurance Services Core & Folk Wunderman Thompson Irish Life Finance & Insurance Services F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland FMCG, Petcare & Homewares & Consumer Electronics Droga5 Dublin Dairygold (Kerry Foods) IT, Telecoms & Utilities Boys+Girls & Core Three Ireland IT, Telecoms & Utilities Core & Boys+Girls Three Ireland IT, Telecoms & Utilities Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming BBDO Dublin Tourism Northern Ireland Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming The Public House EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness Core Sky Media Ireland Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness Core Whoop Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland Media Innovation The Brill Building Marie Keating Foundation New Product or Service Introduction Core KFC Ireland New Product or Service Introduction Grey Vodafone Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good Core Breast Cancer Ireland Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone PR and/or Brand Experience Boys+Girls & EXP Agency Lego Public Service & Government BBDO Dublin & Lobo US Dublin Simon Community Public Service & Government Folk Wunderman Thompson An Post Public Service & Government Folk Wunderman Thompson & PHD Ireland Safefood Public Service & Government Havas Dublin Science Foundation Ireland Public Service & Government The Brill Building Repak Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both) Boys+Girls & dentsu X Ireland Very Ireland Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both) Folk Wunderman Thompson Lidl Ireland Small Budget – less than €50k Core Breast Cancer Ireland Sustained Effectiveness BBDO & PHD Ireland Volkswagen Ireland Sustained Effectiveness Core Irish League of Credit Unions Sustained Effectiveness Core The National Lottery Sustained Effectiveness Folk Wunderman Thompson & Core Irish Life Sustained Effectiveness Havas Dublin Birra Moretti (Heineken Ireland)

