IAPI announces Effie awards shortlist

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the shortlisted entries for Effie Awards Ireland 2023 which this year’s judges have decided show exceptional creativity, strategy and effectiveness in the field of marketing communications. Agencies, clients and brands are in the process of showcasing Ireland’s finest advertising work, emphasising the power of innovative campaigns to drive results for brand owners.
Effie Awards Ireland serve as a platform to recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives; a commitment to excellence through campaign strategies that contributed to brand growth, consumer engagement and societal change, making them exemplary candidates for the rare and coveted Effie honour.
Effie jury chair Damian Devaney (pictured), principal and senior partner of DSquared and TBV Global, said IAPI was fortunate to have such an exceptional group of judges to preside over some powerful case studies. The awards competition is again sponsored by An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales. The following agencies, clients and brand campaigns have been shortlisted for recognition across the following categories…
|Category
|Agency/Agencies
|Brand/Client
|Alcoholic Beverages
|AMV BBDO
& PHD Ireland
|Guinness (Diageo)
|Automotive & Transportation
|Boys+Girls
& PHD Ireland
|Škoda Ireland
|Construction & Property
|TBWA/Dublin
& Core
|Glenveagh Homes
|Crisis Response / Critical Pivot
|Boys+Girls
& PHD Ireland
|Škoda Ireland
|Crisis Response / Critical Pivot
|Core
& TBWA/Dublin
|HSE
|Crisis Response / Critical Pivot
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Vodafone X
|Culture & the Arts
|Bloom Advertising
|The Arts Council
|Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)
|The Public House
|EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
|Finance & Insurance Services
|Connelly Partners
|123.ie Insurance
|Finance & Insurance Services
|Core
& Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Irish Life
|Finance & Insurance Services
|F&B Huskies
|Allianz Ireland
|FMCG, Petcare & Homewares & Consumer Electronics
|Droga5 Dublin
|Dairygold (Kerry Foods)
|IT, Telecoms & Utilities
|Boys+Girls
& Core
|Three Ireland
|IT, Telecoms & Utilities
|Core
& Boys+Girls
|Three Ireland
|IT, Telecoms & Utilities
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Vodafone
|Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming
|BBDO Dublin
|Tourism Northern Ireland
|Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming
|The Public House
|EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
|Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
|Core
|Sky Media Ireland
|Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
|Core
|Whoop
|Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness
|F&B Huskies
|Allianz Ireland
|Media Innovation
|The Brill Building
|Marie Keating Foundation
|New Product or Service Introduction
|Core
|KFC Ireland
|New Product or Service Introduction
|Grey
|Vodafone
|Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
|Core
|Breast Cancer Ireland
|Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
|F&B Huskies
|Allianz Ireland
|Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Vodafone
|PR and/or Brand Experience
|Boys+Girls
& EXP Agency
|Lego
|Public Service & Government
|BBDO Dublin
& Lobo US
|Dublin Simon Community
|Public Service & Government
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|An Post
|Public Service & Government
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
& PHD Ireland
|Safefood
|Public Service & Government
|Havas Dublin
|Science Foundation Ireland
|Public Service & Government
|The Brill Building
|Repak
|Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
|Boys+Girls
& dentsu X Ireland
|Very Ireland
|Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
|Lidl Ireland
|Small Budget – less than €50k
|Core
|Breast Cancer Ireland
|Sustained Effectiveness
|BBDO
& PHD Ireland
|Volkswagen Ireland
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Core
|Irish League of Credit Unions
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Core
|The National Lottery
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Folk Wunderman Thompson
& Core
|Irish Life
|Sustained Effectiveness
|Havas Dublin
|Birra Moretti (Heineken Ireland)
To reserve your spot for the Effie Awards ceremony click here>>