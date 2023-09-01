IAPI announces Effie awards shortlist

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the shortlisted entries for Effie Awards Ireland 2023 which this year’s judges have decided show exceptional creativity, strategy and effectiveness in the field of marketing communications. Agencies, clients and brands are in the process of showcasing Ireland’s finest advertising work, emphasising the power of innovative campaigns to drive results for brand owners.

Effie Awards Ireland serve as a platform to recognise not only the creativity and innovation behind these campaigns but also their measurable impact on business objectives; a commitment to excellence through campaign strategies that contributed to brand growth, consumer engagement and societal change, making them exemplary candidates for the rare and coveted Effie honour.

Effie jury chair Damian Devaney (pictured), principal and senior partner of DSquared and TBV Global, said IAPI was fortunate to have such an exceptional group of judges to preside over some powerful case studies. The awards competition is again sponsored by An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales. The following agencies, clients and brand campaigns have been shortlisted for recognition across the following categories…

Category Agency/Agencies Brand/Client
Alcoholic Beverages AMV BBDO

& PHD Ireland

 Guinness (Diageo)
Automotive & Transportation Boys+Girls

& PHD Ireland

 Škoda Ireland
Construction & Property TBWA/Dublin

& Core

 Glenveagh Homes
Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Boys+Girls

& PHD Ireland

 Škoda Ireland
Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Core

& TBWA/Dublin

 HSE
Crisis Response / Critical Pivot Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone X
Culture & the Arts Bloom Advertising The Arts Council
Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services) The Public House EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
Finance & Insurance Services Connelly Partners 123.ie Insurance
Finance & Insurance Services Core

& Folk Wunderman Thompson

 Irish Life
Finance & Insurance Services F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland
FMCG, Petcare & Homewares & Consumer Electronics Droga5 Dublin Dairygold (Kerry Foods)
IT, Telecoms & Utilities Boys+Girls

& Core

 Three Ireland
IT, Telecoms & Utilities Core

& Boys+Girls

 Three Ireland
IT, Telecoms & Utilities Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone
Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming BBDO Dublin Tourism Northern Ireland
Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming The Public House EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness Core Sky Media Ireland
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness Core Whoop
Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland
Media Innovation The Brill Building Marie Keating Foundation
New Product or Service Introduction Core KFC Ireland
New Product or Service Introduction Grey Vodafone
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good Core Breast Cancer Ireland
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good F&B Huskies Allianz Ireland
Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good Folk Wunderman Thompson Vodafone
PR and/or Brand Experience Boys+Girls

& EXP Agency

 Lego
Public Service & Government BBDO Dublin

& Lobo US

 Dublin Simon Community
Public Service & Government Folk Wunderman Thompson An Post
Public Service & Government Folk Wunderman Thompson

& PHD Ireland

 Safefood
Public Service & Government Havas Dublin Science Foundation Ireland
Public Service & Government The Brill Building Repak
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both) Boys+Girls

& dentsu X Ireland

 Very Ireland
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both) Folk Wunderman Thompson Lidl Ireland
Small Budget – less than €50k Core Breast Cancer Ireland
Sustained Effectiveness BBDO

& PHD Ireland

 Volkswagen Ireland
Sustained Effectiveness Core Irish League of Credit Unions
Sustained Effectiveness Core The National Lottery
Sustained Effectiveness Folk Wunderman Thompson

& Core

 Irish Life
Sustained Effectiveness Havas Dublin Birra Moretti (Heineken Ireland)

