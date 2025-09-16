IAPI shares this year’s Effie shortlist

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) have announced the finalists for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland, the advertising awards programme that honours the country’s most effective campaigns. Siobhán Masterson, CEO, IAPI, said the competition once again attracted a range of work across the best in creativity, strategy, and measurability.
The finalists showcase the power of advertising to deliver business impact and highlight an ability to combine insight, innovation and execution to drive results. All the entries were rigorously assessed by the Effie jury, comprising senior leaders from across the marketing, media, research, and brand communities, including local and international judges.
The 2025 Effie Awards Ireland finalists:
Alcoholic Beverages & Non-Alcoholic Product Variants
- Brand: Heineken Ireland
Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Dentsu Ireland
Entry title: Re-igniting the Magic of Heineken
Direct to Consumer Services
- Brand: Just Eat
Agency: Core
Entry title: Winning by doing the right thing
Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)
- Brand: Irish League of Credit Unions
Agency: Core
Entry title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit
Finance & Insurance Services
- Brand: Irish League of Credit Unions
Agency: Core
Entry title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit
- Brand: Allianz Ireland
Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core
Entry title: Stop the Drop: How Allianz turned Sponsorship into a Platform for Protection
- Brand: Chill Insurance
Agency: Ringers Creative
Entry title: It’s Insurance, and it’s Chill.
FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics
- Brand: John West
Agencies: Boys+Girls and AdVantage Media
Entry title: If the question is lunch, the answer is John West
- Brand: Lynx
Agency: Mindshare
Entry title: Lynx Fine Fragrance, Fine Results: The story of a successful launch
IT, Telecoms & Utilities
- Brand: National Broadband Ireland
Agency: Core
Entry title: The Fibre Forecast
Brand: Vodafone Ireland
Agencies: Folk VML and Dentsu Ireland
Entry title: County by County: How marketing fundamentals reclaimed broadband growth
Brand: Flogas
Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Core
Entry title: Beyond gas: how Flogas won over in dual-fuel customers
Leisure
- Brand: Now
Agency: Boys+Girls
Entry title: Now You Know How Owl & Fox Delivered Growth
- Brand: Fáilte Ireland
Agencies: Core and Mindshare
Entry title: How Rebranding Daytrips as Daycations Safeguarded a Disrupted Sector
Media Content & Partnership
- Brand: Allianz Ireland
Agencies: Core and Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin
Entry title: Inner Drive, Outer impact
- Brand: Fáilte Ireland
Agencies: Mindshare and Core
Entry title: Locals Know Best – How A National Approach To Local Media Helped Support a Disrupted Sector
Media Idea or Innovation
- Brand: National Broadband Ireland
Agency: Core
Entry title: The Fibre Forecast
New Product or Service / Renaissance
- Brand: Sky Ireland
Agency: Core
Entry title: Effectiveness? That’s their job
Brand: Bord Gáis Energy
Agencies: The Brill Building and WPP Media
Entry title: Zenergy: Helping customers lighten up and love Smart energy
Non-Profits
- Brand: Marie Keating Foundation
Agencies: Boys+Girls and Buymedia
Entry title: Getting men to pay attention to their pee
Brand: Dublin Rape Crisis Centre
Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Media 365
Entry title: Signs of Hope: From Reporting to Healing. How Dublin Rape Crisis Centre asserted its healing mission and encouraged survivors to reach out
Brand: National Museum of Ireland
Agency: TBWA Ireland
Entry title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives
Positive Change – Limited to For Profit Brands
- Brand: Lidl Ireland
Agency / Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland
Entry Title: Turning belief into action for Women’s Gaelic Football
- Brand: Dublin Port
Agency: Ringers Creative
Entry title: Reconnecting the Hardworking Heart of Dublin to its city
Public Service & Government
- Brand: An Post
Agencies: Boys+Girls and Core
Entry title: Sell it, Send it, Cash it in
- Brand: Sport Ireland
Agency: Ringers Creative
Entry title: Her Moves, It’s Complicated
Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)
- Brand: Smyths Toys Superstores
Agency: Droga5 Dublin
Entry title: The “S-Word” that unlocked Christmas retail magic.
- Brand: Lidl Ireland
Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland
Entry title: Making ‘Go Full Lidl’ Mean More
Small Budget – less than €50k
- Brand: National Museum of Ireland
Agency: TBWA Ireland
Entry title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives
Sponsorship
- Brand: Lidl Ireland
Agencies: Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland
Entry title: LGFA: From stagnant asset to standout advantage
Sustained Effectiveness
- Brand: Sky Ireland
Agency: Core
Entry title: Outbelieve to outperform
- Brand: Allianz Ireland
Agencies: Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core
Entry title: “You Write It, We Underwrite It”: How Allianz Turned Trust Into Market Leadership
- Brand: Bank of Ireland
Agencies: Oliver Marketing Ireland and NK Management
Entry title: Securing the Digital Shift: Bank of Ireland’s Fight Against Fraud
- Brand: Guinness
Agencies: The Tenth Man and PHD Media Ireland
Entry title: From Legacy to Relevancy: How Guinness Broke Rules to Win Over a New Generation
The winners will be revealed at an industry lunch at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Friday, October 17. The event is hosted by IAPI and supported by sponsors An Post, RTÉ, Allianz and Diageo Ireland.
Tickets are available at www.iapi.ie