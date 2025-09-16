IAPI shares this year’s Effie shortlist

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) have announced the finalists for this year’s Effie Awards Ireland, the advertising awards programme that honours the country’s most effective campaigns. Siobhán Masterson, CEO, IAPI, said the competition once again attracted a range of work across the best in creativity, strategy, and measurability.

The finalists showcase the power of advertising to deliver business impact and highlight an ability to combine insight, innovation and execution to drive results. All the entries were rigorously assessed by the Effie jury, comprising senior leaders from across the marketing, media, research, and brand communities, including local and international judges.

The 2025 Effie Awards Ireland finalists:

Alcoholic Beverages & Non-Alcoholic Product Variants

Brand : Heineken Ireland

Agencies: Publicis Dublin and Dentsu Ireland

Entry title: Re-igniting the Magic of Heineken

Direct to Consumer Services

Brand : Just Eat

Agency: Core

Entry title: Winning by doing the right thing

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)

Brand : Irish League of Credit Unions

Agency: Core

Entry title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit

Finance & Insurance Services

Brand : Irish League of Credit Unions

Agency: Core

Entry title: For Effectiveness. Not Profit

Brand : Allianz Ireland

Agencies : Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core

Entry title: Stop the Drop: How Allianz turned Sponsorship into a Platform for Protection

Brand : Chill Insurance

Agency : Ringers Creative

Entry title: It’s Insurance, and it’s Chill.

FMCG, Petcare, Homeware, Household & Consumer Electronics

Brand : John West

Agencies : Boys+Girls and AdVantage Media

Entry title: If the question is lunch, the answer is John West

Brand : Lynx

Agency : Mindshare

Entry title: Lynx Fine Fragrance, Fine Results: The story of a successful launch

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Brand : National Broadband Ireland

Agency : Core

Entry title: The Fibre Forecast

Brand : Vodafone Ireland

Agencies : Folk VML and Dentsu Ireland

Entry title: County by County: How marketing fundamentals reclaimed broadband growth

Brand : Flogas

Agencies : Publicis Dublin and Core

Entry title: Beyond gas: how Flogas won over in dual-fuel customers

Leisure

Brand : Now

Agency : Boys+Girls

Entry title: Now You Know How Owl & Fox Delivered Growth

Brand : Fáilte Ireland

Agencies : Core and Mindshare

Entry title: How Rebranding Daytrips as Daycations Safeguarded a Disrupted Sector

Media Content & Partnership

Brand : Allianz Ireland

Agencies : Core and Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Entry title: Inner Drive, Outer impact

Brand : Fáilte Ireland

Agencies : Mindshare and Core

Entry title: Locals Know Best – How A National Approach To Local Media Helped Support a Disrupted Sector

Media Idea or Innovation

Brand : National Broadband Ireland

Agency : Core

Entry title: The Fibre Forecast

New Product or Service / Renaissance

Brand : Sky Ireland

Agency : Core

Entry title: Effectiveness? That’s their job

Brand : Bord Gáis Energy

Agencies : The Brill Building and WPP Media

Entry title: Zenergy: Helping customers lighten up and love Smart energy

Non-Profits

Brand : Marie Keating Foundation

Agencies : Boys+Girls and Buymedia

Entry title: Getting men to pay attention to their pee

Brand : Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Agencies : Publicis Dublin and Media 365

Entry title: Signs of Hope: From Reporting to Healing. How Dublin Rape Crisis Centre asserted its healing mission and encouraged survivors to reach out

Brand : National Museum of Ireland

Agency : TBWA Ireland

Entry title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives

Positive Change – Limited to For Profit Brands

Brand : Lidl Ireland

Agency / Agencies : Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland

Entry Title: Turning belief into action for Women’s Gaelic Football

Brand : Dublin Port

Agency : Ringers Creative

Entry title: Reconnecting the Hardworking Heart of Dublin to its city

Public Service & Government

Brand : An Post

Agencies : Boys+Girls and Core

Entry title: Sell it, Send it, Cash it in

Brand : Sport Ireland

Agency : Ringers Creative

Entry title: Her Moves, It’s Complicated

Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)

Brand : Smyths Toys Superstores

Agency : Droga5 Dublin

Entry title: The “S-Word” that unlocked Christmas retail magic.

Brand : Lidl Ireland

Agencies : Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland

Entry title: Making ‘Go Full Lidl’ Mean More

Small Budget – less than €50k

Brand : National Museum of Ireland

Agency : TBWA Ireland

Entry title: From Classroom to Cabinet Overnight: The Mincéirí Archives

Sponsorship

Brand : Lidl Ireland

Agencies : Folk VML and Essence MediaCom Ireland

Entry title: LGFA: From stagnant asset to standout advantage

Sustained Effectiveness

Brand : Sky Ireland

Agency : Core

Entry title: Outbelieve to outperform

Brand : Allianz Ireland

Agencies : Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin and Core

Entry title: “You Write It, We Underwrite It”: How Allianz Turned Trust Into Market Leadership

Brand : Bank of Ireland

Agencies : Oliver Marketing Ireland and NK Management

Entry title: Securing the Digital Shift: Bank of Ireland’s Fight Against Fraud

Brand : Guinness

Agencies : The Tenth Man and PHD Media Ireland

Entry title: From Legacy to Relevancy: How Guinness Broke Rules to Win Over a New Generation

The winners will be revealed at an industry lunch at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on Friday, October 17. The event is hosted by IAPI and supported by sponsors An Post, RTÉ, Allianz and Diageo Ireland.

Tickets are available at www.iapi.ie