IAPI announces FFF programme list

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has named the recipients of its annual female futures fund (FFF) programme launched in March. IAPI received almost 70 applications from women across member agencies with ambitions to excel in leadership roles. A panel of experts evaluated each applicant’s unique skills, experiences and potential.
Anna Doyle, board director of Starcom and DE&I lead on the IAPI board, said the growth in applications for the programme was a testament not only to the recognition of the bursary itself and what it can provide for candidates, but also for the need for services like the FFF and others that supports the recognition and development of women in adland.
The programme is supported by Diageo. Due to the high standard of entries, IAPI widened the recipient numbers and decided to award more than 25 bursaries this year. Twenty eight women will get the chance to secure a place on this year’s programme.
Female Future Fund Recipients 2023
- Aoibhinn Stokes, client director, Starcom
- Barbara Masson, digital creative, Havas
- Chloe Guildea, account director, client leadership, Mindshare
- Eimear Langan, associate director, Initiative
- Georgia Stevenson, senior creative producer, BBDO
- Hannah Hewetson, account director, Frank & Bear
- Fay Quilligan, strategic planning director, Publicis
- Jennifer Monks, director, Teneo
- Jessica Stokes, senior account manager, Boys+Girls
- Katelyn Cassidy, account director, Verve
- Kim Comiskey, senior strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson
- Kritika Verma, account director, Dentsu
- Lauren Kavanagh, innovation and partnership director, OMG
- Madhumita Chandrasekaran, strategic planner, FCB Huskies
- Nathalie Dooley, account director, Dentsu
- Nicole McMahon, head of brand design, FCB Huskies
- Oonagh Cahil, senior account director, Elevate PR
- Orla White, client director, Spark Foundry
- Orlaith Kelly, strategist, MCCP
- Rachel Hattaway, media director, Core
- Rebecca Lawlor, director of operations, Fuel
- Rebekah Stacey, senior copywriter, Teneo
- Renata Cardetas, strategy director, Mindshare
- Sarah Murphy, senior account director, Droga5
- Sinead Dennis, business director, Publicis
- Siobhan McEvoy, account director, The Public House
- Susan O’Leary, account director, Connelly Partners
- Tara Moran, business director, Mindshare
The programme will commence later this year. Once again, the workshops are led by Danica Murphy, founder and director of Prism. Developed by IAPI, with support from Diageo, the programme is a coaching bursary designed to promote women into senior roles.