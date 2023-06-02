IAPI announces FFF programme list

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has named the recipients of its annual female futures fund (FFF) programme launched in March. IAPI received almost 70 applications from women across member agencies with ambitions to excel in leadership roles. A panel of experts evaluated each applicant’s unique skills, experiences and potential.

Anna Doyle, board director of Starcom and DE&I lead on the IAPI board, said the growth in applications for the  programme was a testament not only to the recognition of the bursary itself and what it can provide for candidates, but also for the need for services like the FFF and others that supports the recognition and development of women in adland.

The programme is supported by Diageo. Due to the high standard of entries, IAPI widened the recipient numbers and decided to award more than 25 bursaries this year. Twenty eight women will get the chance to secure a place on this year’s programme.

Female Future Fund Recipients 2023 

  1. Aoibhinn Stokes, client director, Starcom
  2. Barbara Masson, digital creative, Havas
  3. Chloe Guildea, account director, client leadership, Mindshare
  4. Eimear Langan, associate director, Initiative
  5. Georgia Stevenson, senior creative producer, BBDO
  6. Hannah Hewetson, account director, Frank & Bear
  7. Fay Quilligan, strategic planning director, Publicis
  8. Jennifer Monks, director, Teneo
  9. Jessica Stokes, senior account manager, Boys+Girls
  10. Katelyn Cassidy, account director, Verve
  11. Kim Comiskey, senior strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson
  12. Kritika Verma, account director, Dentsu
  13. Lauren Kavanagh, innovation and partnership director, OMG
  14. Madhumita Chandrasekaran, strategic planner, FCB Huskies
  15. Nathalie Dooley, account director, Dentsu
  16. Nicole McMahon, head of brand design, FCB Huskies
  17. Oonagh Cahil, senior account director, Elevate PR
  18. Orla White, client director, Spark Foundry
  19. Orlaith Kelly, strategist, MCCP
  20. Rachel Hattaway, media director, Core
  21. Rebecca Lawlor, director of operations, Fuel
  22. Rebekah Stacey, senior copywriter, Teneo
  23. Renata Cardetas, strategy director, Mindshare
  24. Sarah Murphy, senior account director, Droga5
  25. Sinead Dennis, business director, Publicis
  26. Siobhan McEvoy, account director, The Public House
  27. Susan O’Leary, account director, Connelly Partners
  28. Tara Moran, business director, Mindshare

The programme will commence later this year. Once again, the workshops are led by Danica Murphy,  founder and director of Prism. Developed by IAPI, with support from Diageo, the programme is a coaching bursary designed to promote women into senior roles.

 

 

 

 

