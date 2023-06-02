IAPI announces FFF programme list

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has named the recipients of its annual female futures fund (FFF) programme launched in March. IAPI received almost 70 applications from women across member agencies with ambitions to excel in leadership roles. A panel of experts evaluated each applicant’s unique skills, experiences and potential.

Anna Doyle, board director of Starcom and DE&I lead on the IAPI board, said the growth in applications for the programme was a testament not only to the recognition of the bursary itself and what it can provide for candidates, but also for the need for services like the FFF and others that supports the recognition and development of women in adland.

The programme is supported by Diageo. Due to the high standard of entries, IAPI widened the recipient numbers and decided to award more than 25 bursaries this year. Twenty eight women will get the chance to secure a place on this year’s programme.

Female Future Fund Recipients 2023

Aoibhinn Stokes, client director, Starcom Barbara Masson, digital creative, Havas Chloe Guildea, account director, client leadership, Mindshare Eimear Langan, associate director, Initiative Georgia Stevenson, senior creative producer, BBDO Hannah Hewetson, account director, Frank & Bear Fay Quilligan, strategic planning director, Publicis Jennifer Monks, director, Teneo Jessica Stokes, senior account manager, Boys+Girls Katelyn Cassidy, account director, Verve Kim Comiskey, senior strategist, Folk Wunderman Thompson Kritika Verma, account director, Dentsu Lauren Kavanagh, innovation and partnership director, OMG Madhumita Chandrasekaran, strategic planner, FCB Huskies Nathalie Dooley, account director, Dentsu Nicole McMahon, head of brand design, FCB Huskies Oonagh Cahil, senior account director, Elevate PR Orla White, client director, Spark Foundry Orlaith Kelly, strategist, MCCP Rachel Hattaway, media director, Core Rebecca Lawlor, director of operations, Fuel Rebekah Stacey, senior copywriter, Teneo Renata Cardetas, strategy director, Mindshare Sarah Murphy, senior account director, Droga5 Sinead Dennis, business director, Publicis Siobhan McEvoy, account director, The Public House Susan O’Leary, account director, Connelly Partners Tara Moran, business director, Mindshare

The programme will commence later this year. Once again, the workshops are led by Danica Murphy, founder and director of Prism. Developed by IAPI, with support from Diageo, the programme is a coaching bursary designed to promote women into senior roles.