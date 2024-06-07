IAPI announces first Effie 2024 jury

The line-up of adjudicators to judge the first round in this year’s Effie Awards Ireland competition have been announced by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). Effie is a global forum whose purpose is to lead, inspire and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing and creative effectiveness. The awards are open to all agencies and brands keen to be recognised for their marketing efforts that achieve measurable results.

Tom Kinsella (pictured above, left), managing director, AIB Homes, will chairs the overall Effie jury this year in place of Damian Devaney. For the first round of judging, the jury room chairs are Gemma Teeling, managing director, PHD Media; Margaret Gilsenan (pictured above, right), partner and head of strategy, Boys+Girls; Nicky Doran, strategic consultant; Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research and Shane Lynch, marketing manager, SuperValu.

The round one jury members:

Aleesha Tully, head of strategy, TBWA\Dublin

Annija Spēka, managing director, PHD Latvia

Aoife Marie O’Regan, B2B marketing, RTÉ Media Sales

Ashly Stewart, strategic consultant

Bernadine Brewer, strategic consultant

Brian Melarkey, group creative director, Ogilvy

Charlotte Rubesa, senior global communications strategist, Lego

Chris Upton, CEO, Havas Dublin

Claire O’Grady, director of creativity and strategy, Legacy Communications

David Field, managing director, Fresh – The Good Food Market

David Quinn, director, Bloom

Elaine Knowles, head of marketing, 123.ie and RSA Insurance

Emma O’Doherty, chief client officer, Mindshare

Gemma Teeling, managing director, PHD Media

James Dunne, strategy partner, Hyphen

Jay Reid, group strategy director, Core

Jean Reddan, head of group brand and marketing communications, Davy

Karl Symes, group head of brand, Irish Life

Keith Lacy, managing director, Dentsu Ireland

Linda O’Connell, marketing communications manager, Breakthrough Cancer Research

Liz Rowen, head of marketing, Irish Life Health

Margaret Gilsenan, partner and head of strategy, Boys+Girls

Maria Murphy, marketing director, Danone

Mark Henry, head of communications and marketing, TU Dublin

Neal Davies, chairman, TBWA\Dublin

Nicky Doran, strategic consultant

Orla Burke, senior vice president and partner, FleishmanHillard

Orla Ryan, marketing effectiveness manager, ESB

Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research

Roisin Field, head of luxury spirits, Diageo

Ruth Corrigan, head of strategy, UM Worldwide

Sam Moorhead, creative partner, Verve Showrunner

Shane Lynch, marketing manager, SuperValu

Sheena Denneny, head of marketing strategy and communications, Bord na Móna

Stephen Whelan, creative director, Fuel

Teresa Brophy, strategic planning and brand marketing manager, Bord Bia

The jury will look at various qualities in each campaign and will evaluate entries based on proof that communications outlined in the entry were key to the campaign’s success. The qualities are summarised into four categories – strategic challenge, creative strategy, bringing the idea to life, and effectiveness. The awards are sponsored by An Post Commerce, ESB and RTÉ Media Sales. The final entry deadline is close of business on Tuesday, June 25.

For entry kits and submissions, click on effie.org/Ireland

IAPI has confirmed the appointment of two new members to the Copy Clear board, namely Jimmy Murphy (above), commercial director of Deloitte Digital’s Acne Dublin and Zoë Scraggs, account director at Folk VML. Murphy, who replaces Bloom’s David Quinn is a former IAPI president. He also chaired the Marketing Society. Prior to joining Acne, he was a partner at Publicis Dublin, which had acquired his agency, The Hive, in 2011.

Zoë Scraggs replaces Louise Smith on the Copy Clear board. At WPP’s Folk VML, she leads consumer and sponsorship communications for Vodafone. With over a decade of experience in advertising and experiential marketing, she has worked with such Irish brands as An Post, Bus Éireann, Bewley’s, and Bulmers. Her international experience includes servicing global brands like HBO Max, Twitter, and Heineken during her time in the Middle East.

Copy Clear’s raison d’etre is to ensure that marketing communications for alcohol brands comply with the Advertising Standards Authority code, whether created in Ireland or adapted overseas. The body is chaired by Caroline Sleiman, director and co-owner, Coffeeangel. Barry Dooley, CEO, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI); Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI; Cian Corbett, digital content marketing manager, AIB; Robyn O’Mara, CMO, Electric Ireland Superhomes; Gill Blake Swift, director of brand and advertising, Boyle Sports, and John Gildea, business director, OwensDDB.

