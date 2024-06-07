IAPI announces first Effie 2024 jury

The line-up of adjudicators to judge the first round in this year’s Effie Awards Ireland competition have been announced by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). Effie is a global forum whose purpose is to lead, inspire and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing and creative effectiveness. The awards are open to all agencies and brands keen to be recognised for their marketing efforts that achieve measurable results.
Tom Kinsella (pictured above, left), managing director, AIB Homes, will chairs the overall Effie jury this year in place of Damian Devaney. For the first round of judging, the jury room chairs are Gemma Teeling, managing director, PHD Media; Margaret Gilsenan (pictured above, right), partner and head of strategy, Boys+Girls; Nicky Doran, strategic consultant; Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research and Shane Lynch, marketing manager, SuperValu.
The round one jury members:
- Aleesha Tully, head of strategy, TBWA\Dublin
- Annija Spēka, managing director, PHD Latvia
- Aoife Marie O’Regan, B2B marketing, RTÉ Media Sales
- Ashly Stewart, strategic consultant
- Bernadine Brewer, strategic consultant
- Brian Melarkey, group creative director, Ogilvy
- Charlotte Rubesa, senior global communications strategist, Lego
- Chris Upton, CEO, Havas Dublin
- Claire O’Grady, director of creativity and strategy, Legacy Communications
- David Field, managing director, Fresh – The Good Food Market
- David Quinn, director, Bloom
- Elaine Knowles, head of marketing, 123.ie and RSA Insurance
- Emma O’Doherty, chief client officer, Mindshare
- Gemma Teeling, managing director, PHD Media
- James Dunne, strategy partner, Hyphen
- Jay Reid, group strategy director, Core
- Jean Reddan, head of group brand and marketing communications, Davy
- Karl Symes, group head of brand, Irish Life
- Keith Lacy, managing director, Dentsu Ireland
- Linda O’Connell, marketing communications manager, Breakthrough Cancer Research
- Liz Rowen, head of marketing, Irish Life Health
- Margaret Gilsenan, partner and head of strategy, Boys+Girls
- Maria Murphy, marketing director, Danone
- Mark Henry, head of communications and marketing, TU Dublin
- Neal Davies, chairman, TBWA\Dublin
- Nicky Doran, strategic consultant
- Orla Burke, senior vice president and partner, FleishmanHillard
- Orla Ryan, marketing effectiveness manager, ESB
- Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research
- Roisin Field, head of luxury spirits, Diageo
- Ruth Corrigan, head of strategy, UM Worldwide
- Sam Moorhead, creative partner, Verve Showrunner
- Shane Lynch, marketing manager, SuperValu
- Sheena Denneny, head of marketing strategy and communications, Bord na Móna
- Stephen Whelan, creative director, Fuel
- Teresa Brophy, strategic planning and brand marketing manager, Bord Bia
The jury will look at various qualities in each campaign and will evaluate entries based on proof that communications outlined in the entry were key to the campaign’s success. The qualities are summarised into four categories – strategic challenge, creative strategy, bringing the idea to life, and effectiveness. The awards are sponsored by An Post Commerce, ESB and RTÉ Media Sales. The final entry deadline is close of business on Tuesday, June 25.
For entry kits and submissions, click on effie.org/Ireland
IAPI has confirmed the appointment of two new members to the Copy Clear board, namely Jimmy Murphy (above), commercial director of Deloitte Digital’s Acne Dublin and Zoë Scraggs, account director at Folk VML. Murphy, who replaces Bloom’s David Quinn is a former IAPI president. He also chaired the Marketing Society. Prior to joining Acne, he was a partner at Publicis Dublin, which had acquired his agency, The Hive, in 2011.
Zoë Scraggs replaces Louise Smith on the Copy Clear board. At WPP’s Folk VML, she leads consumer and sponsorship communications for Vodafone. With over a decade of experience in advertising and experiential marketing, she has worked with such Irish brands as An Post, Bus Éireann, Bewley’s, and Bulmers. Her international experience includes servicing global brands like HBO Max, Twitter, and Heineken during her time in the Middle East.
Copy Clear’s raison d’etre is to ensure that marketing communications for alcohol brands comply with the Advertising Standards Authority code, whether created in Ireland or adapted overseas. The body is chaired by Caroline Sleiman, director and co-owner, Coffeeangel. Barry Dooley, CEO, the Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI); Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI; Cian Corbett, digital content marketing manager, AIB; Robyn O’Mara, CMO, Electric Ireland Superhomes; Gill Blake Swift, director of brand and advertising, Boyle Sports, and John Gildea, business director, OwensDDB.
