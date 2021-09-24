IAPI announces Ireland’s first Effie winners

The Effie Awards Ireland 2021 winners were celebrated during a virtual broadcast from The Mansion House yesterday. Hosted by IAPI, over 600 agency folk and their marketing clients tuned into the online ceremony, with RTE’s Jennifer Zamparelli as MC. The online awards ceremony celebrated the most effective Irish marketing and advertising campaigns chosen from nearly 100 entries to these inaugural awards. Damian Devaney, senior vice president, TBV Global, spoke about why he accepted to chair Effie Awards Ireland and what it means for the industry. He described the introduction of the Effie programme to Ireland as a significant step for IAPI and the industry because they go to the very heart of the advertising business. They are proven over 50 years and are the only worldwide standard awards in creative effectiveness. “Having proven examples of how the craft of creativity can demonstrably impact a company’s performance is what makes this whole industry tick. I’ve been passionate about proving the importance of what agencies do for over 20 years. Effie Awards are designed to illuminate as clearly and professionally as possible great examples of that in practice to the same standard across the world,” Devaney added. The scarcity value and the standard required by Effie Worldwide became apparent during the ceremony where only seven gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze Effies were announced across 22 categories. However, given the intensive judging process and, the scrutiny that the jury applied to ensure that each case was assessed to the global benchmarking standard, it proves yet again, that Ireland can hold its’ own when it comes to effectiveness in commercial creativity, media innovation and advertising. The winning agencies and their clients were announced in the following order: