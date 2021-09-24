IAPI announces Ireland’s first Effie winners

 

 

The Effie Awards Ireland 2021 winners were celebrated during a virtual broadcast from The Mansion House yesterday.  Hosted by IAPI, over 600 agency folk and their marketing clients tuned into the online ceremony, with RTE’s Jennifer Zamparelli as MC. The online awards ceremony celebrated the most effective Irish marketing and advertising campaigns chosen from nearly 100 entries to these inaugural awards.

Damian Devaney, senior vice president, TBV Global, spoke about why he accepted to chair Effie Awards Ireland and what it means for the industry. He described the introduction of the Effie programme to Ireland as a significant step for IAPI and the industry because they go to the very heart of the advertising business. They are proven over 50 years and are the only worldwide standard awards in creative effectiveness.

“Having proven examples of how the craft of creativity can demonstrably impact a company’s performance is what makes this whole industry tick. I’ve been passionate about proving the importance of what agencies do for over 20 years. Effie Awards are designed to illuminate as clearly and professionally as possible great examples of that in practice to the same standard across the world,” Devaney added.

The scarcity value and the standard required by Effie Worldwide became apparent during the ceremony where only seven gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze Effies were announced across 22 categories. However, given the intensive judging process and, the scrutiny that the jury applied to ensure that each case was assessed to the global benchmarking standard, it proves yet again, that Ireland can hold its’ own when it comes to effectiveness in commercial creativity, media innovation and advertising.

The winning agencies and their clients were announced in the following order:

 

FMCG / Petcare & Homewares

BRONZE
Entry title: The Welcome In-Between
Brand: Jacob’s
Lead agency: Havas Dublin

SILVER
Entry title: Convincing the Irish to Drink No-alcohol Beer
Brand: Heineken 0.0
Lead agencies: Publicis Dublin & Core

 

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot 

BRONZE
Entry title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: Alone
Lead agency: Bonfire

BRONZE
Entry title: Saving Lives At The Speed of Covid
Brand: Health Service (HSE /Department of Health)
Lead agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin

SILVER
Entry title: Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of St Vincent de Paul
Lead agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

 

Business to Business

GOLD
Entry title: The Connected Island (pictured at top)
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead agencies: Boys + Girls & Core

 

IT, Telecoms & Consumer Electronics

SILVER 
Entry title: Busting myths by connecting islands
Brand: Three Ireland
Lead agencies: Core & Boys + Girls

 

 

Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good

BRONZE 
Entry title: Proving compassion has no borders – The Trócaire Story
Brand: Trócaire
Lead agency: Core

BRONZE 
Entry title: Remember the Rainbow
Brand: BeLonG To
Lead agency: In the Company of Huskies

SILVER 
Entry title: Address Point; postal service for the homeless community
Brand: An Post
Lead agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

SILVER
Entry title: Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of St Vincent de Paul
Lead agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel and Gaming

GOLD 
Entry title: A little museum taking on big stereotypes
Brand: Epic, The Irish Emigration Museum
Lead agency: The Public House

 

Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)

SILVER
Entry title: Swap & Save 2.0
Brand: Aldi Ireland
Lead agency: McCann Manchester

 

Public Service, Government & Utilities 

BRONZE 
Entry title: Making The Potato Sexy Again
Brand: Bord Bia
Lead agency: BBDO Dublin

BRONZE 
Entry title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: Alone
Lead agency: Bonfire

BRONZE 
Entry title: Putting Power behind the Brand
Brand: Energia
Lead agencies: Boys + Girls & Dentsu X

SILVER 
Entry title: Ireland vs Covid-19. How public service
communications played an extraordinary role in Ireland’s Covid response
Brand: Health Service (HSE/Department of Health)
Lead agencies: Core & TBWA Dublin

SILVER 
Entry title: Every Donation is an Intervention
Brand: Society of St Vincent de Paul
Lead agencies: In the Company of Huskies & Mediacom

GOLD 
Entry title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead agency: The Brill Building

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New Product or Service Introduction 

BRONZE
Entry title: Making Waves In The Drinks Category
Brand: Rockshore
Lead agency: BBDO Dublin

Finance & Insurance Services

BRONZE 
Entry title: Live Your Best Second Life
Brand: Standard Life Ireland
Lead agency: Publicis

Small Budget – less than €50k

BRONZE
Entry title: Sleeping Flags; a small action with massive impact
Brand: Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann (O.N.E)
Lead agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive

GOLD 
Entry title: You are not alone. The lifeline support line.
Brand: Alone
Lead agency: Bonfire

GOLD 
Entry title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead agency: The Brill Building

 

 

Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness

SILVER 
Entry title: The Darkness Into Light Sunrise Appeal
Brand: Electric Ireland
Lead agency: Rothco Accenture Interactive & Core

Topical Marketing (Current Events)

SILVER 
Entry title: Reframing value in a Pandemic: How Vodafone stayed on top during a race to the bottom
Brand: Vodafone
Lead agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson & Carat

SILVER 
Entry title: The Shop That Nearly Wasn’t
Brand: Breakthrough Cancer Research
Lead agency: The Brill Building

Sustained Effectiveness

BRONZE 
Entry title: Establishing a youth brand in Ireland’s competitive telco market
Brand: Vodafone
Lead agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

SILVER 
Entry title: Getting the nation sending love again at Christmas
Brand: An Post
Lead agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

GOLD

Entry title: The Power of One Little Word
Brand: Škoda
Lead agencies: Boys + Girls, PHD Media

GOLD 
Entry title: It’s a Treat! The 5 Year Turnaround Story
Brand: Baileys
Lead agency: Mother London

About Michael Cullen

View all posts by Michael Cullen
Privacy Policy | Cookies Policy