IAPI announces Irish judges for Cannes

The Irish jury line-up for this year’s Cannes Lions comprises Emma Sharkey, chief strategy officer, Accenture Interactive’s Rothco, for radio and audio work; Rory Hamilton, co-founder and chief creative officer, Boys+Girls, will judge the film entries and Carol Lambert (above), board creative director, Publicis Dublin, who will judge the industry craft entries.

The judges were announced by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). The Lions winners will be announced and awarded during Cannes Lions Live, run online over four days from June 21. Lions chairman Philip Thomas said that after pausing the awards last year, the juries will have the task of awarding Lions across two years’ of work.