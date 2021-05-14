IAPI announces entire Effie jury

IAPI has confirmed the line-up for the first round of judging for Effie Awards Ireland. Effie is a global forum that exists to lead, inspire and champion both the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. The awards are open to agencies and brands that want to be recognised for effective campaigns that made a difference with measurable results.

This year, Ireland, through IAPI, becomes the latest market to adopt the Effies. In launching the awards, jury chairman Damian Devaney (above), senior partner, TBV Global, said effective communications does two things – it drives a brand’s current commercial performance by building equity and supports business performance into the future.

Devaney has worked in senior marketing roles at Coca-Cola, Diageo, O2 and Smurfit Kappa. He previously judged the best of the best of Euro Effies. Effie Awards Ireland’s first jury will be split into three groups, each one chaired by judges with previous Effie judging experience. These are Nichola Mullen, head of fundraising, St Vincent de Paul; Nicky Doran, marketing and strategy director, Davy and Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO. The other jury members are:

Carlos Cantu, marketing director EMEA, Twitter

Rob McEvoy, head of marketing management, Allianz

Anna Putts, brand and content director, HBO Central Europe

James MacAskill, senior strategist, Adam & Eve

Mark Brennan, head of marketing, AIB

Paul Dervan, CMO, National Lottery

Elizabeth Sheehan, innovation and sustainability director, Suntory Beverages & Foods Europe

Lisa Browne, head of marketing and customer insights, ESB Group

Louise Bannon, head of marketing, DAA

Roisin Field, head of advertising, digital and social, Ulster Bank

Jennifer English, global brand director, Baileys and Roe & Co Whiskey, Diageo

Garret O’Beirne, head of EMEA & Americas business partnerships, Facebook

Luke Reaper, managing director, Behaviour & Attitudes

Kathryn Jacob, CEO, Pearl & Dean

The Effie Awards Ireland jury will look at various criteria in each campaign and will evaluate entries based on proof that communications depicted in the entry was key to the success of the campaign. The criteria are summarised into four categories:

Strategic Challenge

Creative Strategy

Bringing the Idea to Life

Effectiveness

Effie Awards Ireland are supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter. The second entry deadline is next Friday, May 21 and the entry deadline is Friday, June 18. To download the entry kit and submit, go to https://www.effie.org/Ireland