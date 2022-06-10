IAPI announces third annual FFF winners

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) have announced the recipients of the third annual Female Futures Fund (FFF). As a result of the exceptionally high standard this year, it was decided to widen the final number of recipients from 25 to 28. The winners will take up the leadership programme developed by IAPI and sponsored by Diageo.

This year’s programme is a group leadership coaching bursary designed to accelerate women into senior roles. The hope is ensure that adland retains and promotes our best female talent by enabling them to realise their full potential. It will continue to help close the gender gap at industry leadership level and empower women to become future leaders.

This year’s fund workshops will be led by Danica Murphy, founder and director of Prism. Murphy said that this year’s programme will change the leadership language of ‘networking’ to ‘building a community’. It will include workshops where applicants will challenge, support, stretch and learn from each other under the mentorship of industry role models.

IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney (above), who was involved in this year’s judging process, described the individual stories and ambition of this year’s applicants as inspiring. The coaching bursary was an area of focus for IAPI in terms of gender balance and the leadership programme plays no small part in their development as leaders.

The Class of 2022 for the Female Futures Fund are: