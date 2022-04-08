IAPI announces top Effie performers

IAPI has released the Effie Awards Ireland Index for 2021 with league tables of the top agency and brand achievers. The index identifies and ranks all the contenders by analysing winner and finalist data from the recent Effie Awards. The awards provide Ireland’s agencies and marketers with their first chance to pitch themselves against their peers globally.

Effie is a global forum that exists to lead, inspire and champion both the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness. IAPI said that every Irish gold winner announced at the virtual awards ceremony last September will have the opportunity to enter both the European Effie Best of the Best and the Global Effie Best of the Best later this year.

The Effie league tables ranked Ireland’s top-scoring agency groups, creative agencies, media agencies and brands. Core was ranked the top overall agency set-up, followed by Boys+Girls, Folk Wunderman Thompson, In the Company of Huskies, The Brill Building, MediaCom, Rothco-Accenture Interactive, Publicis, Bonfire, TBWA\Dublin and The Public House.

Boys+Girls emerged as the top creative agency, followed by Folk Wunderman Thompson, Huskies, The Brill Building and Core. On the media front, Core topped the list, followed by MediaCom, PHD, Irish Media Agency and OMD. Top of the brand league was Breakthrough Cancer Research, followed by St Vincent de Paul, Alone, Three Ireland and An Post.

The remaining six brands were the Health Service Executive (HSE)/Department of Health, Vodafone, Diageo/Baileys, Epic – the Emigration Museum, Heineken and Skoda.

For more on the Effies, click on https://www.effie.org/Ireland

Pictured is Effie Awards Ireland jury chairman Damian Devaney