IAPI appoints Cashen and Brannigan to board

Following its annual general meeting, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has appointed Chris Cashen and Adam Brannigan as board members. Cashen, who is managing partner for strategy at Mindshare, takes on the institute’s agency leader role, while Brannigan, who works as an account director at Goosebump, now chairs Futureheads.

In accepting the role, Cashen said that the skills that helped grow into Irish advertising evident today are incomparable to what will help develop to meet the needs of what lies ahead. “Unprecedented transformation is underway,” Cashen added, “and we need to arm members with how to respond to them with the same ingenuity which got us here.”

Cashen writes a regular column in Marketing.ie magazine.

Brannigan said that with adland filled with creative and talented people, it has never been more important to guide future leaders as they discover their own career path. “I’ll be taking this role very seriously, bringing ideas, starting conversations and supporting change,” Brannigan said. “I’m delighted to represent our future leaders’ voices on the IAPI board.”

Other IAPI board members are president Seán Hynes, co-founder of Bonfire; Abi Moran, CEO, Folk Wunderman Thompson; Anna Doyle, director, Starcom; Aoife McCleary, senior copywriter, Huskies; Emma Williams, director, Edelman; Geraldine Jones, CEO, Publicis; Helen Stanley, finance business partner, Core and Jonathan Conlon, COO, Group M.

Completing the current board are Margaret Gilsenan, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Boys+Girls and Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO Dublin. IAPI’s outgoing board members are Fiona Field, managing director, OMD Dublin and Jamie Fulham, ex-Accenture Song now at Diageo.

Pictured are Chris Cashen, Charley Stoney, chief executive, IAPI, Seán Hynes, IAPI president

and co-founder of Bonfire and Adam Brannigan