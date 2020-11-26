IAPI appoints four new directors

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) voted four new directors onto the board at this week’s AGM. They are Aoife McCleary, senior copywriter, In the Company of Huskies, who will join the creative council and Robert McDermott, financial controller, IPG Mediabrands Ireland, who will become the institute’s new treasurer.

Stha Banks (above), head of paid social at Core, will lead the diversity and inclusion council and Jamie Fulham, client manager, Spark Foundry, will chair IAPI Futureheads. The four IAPI board vacancies arose as Charlotte Barker, IDI; Mark Nutley, Goosebump; John Mathews, Huskies and Gemma Gilmore, Spark Foundry, stepped down.

The four nominees were elected after 573 IAPI members cast their vote.

More details on the new IAPI board members can be found here