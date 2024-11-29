IAPI announces new board members

Following the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland’s annual general meeting, IAPI has appointed four new agency members to its board. David Quinn, director and founder of Bloom; Maura Ashe, managing partner, UM Ireland (IPG Mediabrands) and Stephen Rogers, creative director, Droga5 Dublin have joined the IAPI board. Jenna Greene, effectiveness director, Omnicom Media Group, is now the new Futureheads chair.

They join Abi Moran, CEO, Folk VML and president, IAPI; Chris Cashen, head of strategy, GroupM and vice-president of IAPI; Helen Stanley, finance business partner, Core and IAPI treasurer; Neal Davies, chairman, TBWA/Ireland, Aoife McCleary, senior copywriter, Forsman & Bodenfors; Emma Williams, director, Edelman; Geraldine Jones, MD, Publicis; Anna Doyle, board director, Starcom and Jonathan Conlon, COO, GroupM.

IAPI has awarded its honorary fellowship to Jim Donnelly and Aidan Duffy, former directors at DDFH&B. Sadly, Aidan Duffy sadly died earlier this year. The fellowship is the institute’s way of honouring major industry contributions over the years. Previous recipients of the award include John Fanning, former managing director of McConnells and UCD lecturer, Alan Cox, founder and former CEO, Core, and Ray Sheerin, founder and MD of Chemistry.

“He had proper values as a person, and he lived them. I learned a lot from Aidan,” Nicky Doran

Jim Donnelly’s career began in 1969. He later helped launch DDFH&B with former Arrow Advertising colleagues Padraig Doyle, Ken Flynn and Gerry Hanlon, along with ex-Lintas executive Jerry Brannelly. Aidan Duffy hailed from Dundalk and started his agency career at Des O’Meara & Partners, before his move to DDFH&B in 1984, as one of the first ten employees. The agency grew to have over 140 employees, and he became a director and shareholder.

Jim Donnelly accepting his fellowship certificate from IAPI president Abi Moran

His award was presented posthumously to his wife, Brenda, by Nicky Doran, a former DDFH&B client at Bord Gáis Energy. “Aidan was a proper ‘ad man’,” Doran said. “Ad man could be seen as an old-fashioned term. However, Aidan knew advertising in its broadest sense. I think his superpower was he knew including people in every part of the process was not just important, it was key.”

Pictured above top: Maura Ashe, UM Ireland, David Quinn, Bloom and Jenna Greene, OMG