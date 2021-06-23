IAPI appoints Ryan as programme director

Katherine Ryan has been promoted to programme director by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and will now be responsible for heading a number of the institute’s key initiatives, including Effie Awards Ireland, Cannes Young Lions and various member events. Ryan joined IAPI in 2017 as communications and events co-ordinator.

She became programme manager in 2019. She started her career with the Irish Girl Guides, spending eight years there as publications and technology officer. Prior to her joining IAPI, she was communications executive for Coru, Ireland’s multi-profession health regulator, comprising health and social care professionals council and registration boards.

Recognised

Commenting on the internal promotion, IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney said Ryan possesses “extraordinary organisational talents, creativity and professionalism” which have become recognised by the industry at large. She said the programme director role is a new one for IAPI, reflecting the growth of strategic initiatives and the range of work IAPI does.