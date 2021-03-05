IAPI confirms its list of ratified pitch doctors

Following a biennial review of pitch consultants, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has issued its latest list of accredited companies and individuals. The consultants were asked to apply for accreditation and provide detailed information on their expertise, processes, evaluation methodology, technology and research tools.

They agreed to the latest IAPI pitch guidelines, which are backed by the Advertisers Association in Ireland (AAI) and the Marketing Institute (MII). The revised list comprises Agency Assessments, Brophy Media Consulting, Ebiquity Marsh, Empirica, Fiona Scott, Ignite Digital, Observatory International, Open Communications, Pink Salmon and Pt78.

Charley Stoney (above), CEO, IAPI, said the institute’s accreditation has become more important because by working to an agreed set of pitch guidelines there is clarity around the process which helps both marketers and agencies. She said that pitch consultants exist to help produce the best decisions and accreditation brings a set of standards and benchmarks.

IAPI has marked International Women’s Day (IWD) by opening applications for the 2021 Female Futures Fund coaching programme. The programme, launched last year, is supported by Diageo and is designed for high potential women working in the creative communications and media industry. IAPI issued a link to the IWD event here.

Those involved were Grainne Wafer, global brand director, Guinness at Diageo, Cormac Bourke, editor, Irish Independent and Independent.ie, executive coach Jill Walker, leadership coach Danica Murphy, Eimear Fitzmaurice, strategy director, Folk Wunderman Thompson and Stha Banks, Core’s head of social media and D&I lead with IAPI.

For details and an application form for IAPI Female Futures Fund click here.