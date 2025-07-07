IAPI hosts Cannes winners’ talk

Following on from their successes at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Publicis Dublin, Thinkhouse, Dentsu and Droga5 Dublin will discuss their winning entries at the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland’s (IAPI) annual Cannes-Analysis event which will be held in the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) at 8.30am on Wednesday, July 16.

Jimi McGrath, managing director, Droga5; Peter Dobbyn, creative director, Publicis Dublin; Laura Wall, Thinkhouse and Ian McGrath, COO, Dentsu Ireland, will speak about the event in the south of France and their overall experience, learnings and strategies. IAPI chief executive Siobhán Masterson (pictured) will act as the event moderator.

Trends

Apart from discussing their own work from the festival, they will also talk about emerging trends and some of the tech advances from Cannes that are set to shape the future of adland.

To reserve a place at this year’s Cannes-Analysis, click here