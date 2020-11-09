IAPI in election mode in November

IAPI is holding an election for four vacancies on their 10-member board as Charlotte Barker, Mark Nutley, John Mathews and Gemma Gilmore reach the end of their term. Nine nominations were received for the opening positions and voting is underway. The five nominees putting themselves forward for MD vote to the board are:

Adrian Fitz-Simon, creative director, Havas Dublin (Creative)

Amar Jacobs, account director, In the Company of Huskies (D&I)

Aoife McCleary, senior copywriter, In the Company of Huskies (Creative)

Robert McDermott, financial controller, IPG Mediabrands Ireland (Treasurer)

Stha Banks, head of paid social, Core (D&I)

Ballot papers are being issued to each agency by IAPI CEO Charley Stoney. Ballot papers must be received by November 20 and the results will be announced at the institute’s AGM on November 25. The four nominees putting themselves forward for Futureheads Chair by public vote are:

Alison Cooke, senior account manager, Publicis Dublin

Derwin Myers, planner, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Jamie Fulham, client manager, Spark Foundry

Lauren Kavanagh, strategic lead, PHD Media

Every member of IAPI can cast a vote for the Futureheads representative. Emails are required to validate votes and must be a valid IAPI member agency email. Visit the election bios to learn more about the nominees along with a quick video intro. Click here to access the poll and have your say.