IAPI launches new three-year strategy

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), the representative body for creative and communications agencies, has released a new plan entitled ‘Unlocking Impact’ at an industry leadership event. The three-year strategy is intended to reposition the institute as a more outward-facing, influential and resilient entity.

The strategy is aimed at addressing adland’s increasingly complex operating environment, marked by costly regulation, global industry consolidation trends and significant tech disruption. The blueprint sets out a roadmap for IAPI to expand its member services, increase policy engagement and build long-term organisational resilience.

Name change

It includes a name change for the association and significant investment in evidence-based research on the impact and value of the industry’s services. The strategy is structured across four pillars which include policy and regulatory affairs, resilience and membership, value proposition and organisational transformation and governance.

The launch featured contributions from Dan O’Brien, chief economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), and Dr Emma Howard, lecturer in behavioural economics at Technological University Dublin (TUD), who shared insights on the international and domestic economic outlook for 2026.

IAPI chief executive Siobhán Masterson and president Ger Jones of Publicis Dublin