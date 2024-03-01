IAPI launches this year’s Effies

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has launched Effie Awards 2024. Speaking at the event in the RDS, jury chair Tom Kinsella of AIB Homes outlined the reasons why Irish marketers should get involved in the competition. “Effie Worldwide stands for effectiveness in marketing, spotlighting ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness,” Kinsella said.

“Why is it good for Irish brands? It’s the only internationally-recognised awards programme in the Irish market, providing us with a standardised global benchmark for effectiveness and a valuable opportunity for Irish brands and agencies to pitch themselves against their international peers. The focus on effectiveness must be consistent in marketing departments and agencies to build brands and contribute to economic growth.”

Case studies

Hans Middlehoek, owner of the USP Company and jury chair for Effie Netherlands since 2016, spoke about the learnings in the Netherlands about effectiveness and made reference to case studies from the past 20 years. Middlehoek is set to return to Dublin for two days at the end of March to provide agencies with one-hour intensive sessions to workshop one case entry. The clinics are free of charge to IAPI members.

An industry panel shared their opinions on how to build an effective case and achieve a winning result. The panelists included Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy officer, Boys+Girls; Andy Pierce, group strategy director, Core; Julie Gill, commercial marketing director, An Post, and Catrióna Campbell, managing partner, The Public House. This year’s Effie sponsors are An Post Commerce, ESB and RTÉ Media Sales.

Pictured at the Effies launch: Tom Kinsella, Margaret Gilsenan and Hans Middlehoek