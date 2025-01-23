IAPI launches Young Lions competition

This year’s Young Lions competition was launched by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) at an industry event in the Lighthouse Cinema. The event featured insightful presentations and a panel discussion with contributions from the category sponsors. Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI, kicked off proceedings as one of her last tasks before she becomes CEO of the European Association of Communication Agencies (EACA).

Katherine Ryan, programme director, IAPI, opened the presentations with stories from past winners, including participants who have gone on to win global awards following their stints as Young Lions. Nico Dagdag, account manager, OMD Ireland, shared his experience as a former digital Young Lions competitor. Stephen Rogers, creative director, Droga5 Dublin, said Young Lions’ entrants should not stick to trends, they should stay true to themselves.

Crafting

Rogers was part of a panel discussion with category sponsors Max Brady, executive producer, Bodacious; Lorcan Hanlon, group chief commercial and revenue officer, Business Post Group and Sinead Gill, director, PR and media relations, Smurfit Westrock. Tips were offered for crafting strong entries and shedding light on the elements that can impress judges. The discussion was moderated by Sophie Carey, communications and project manager, IAPI.

The competition will run from February 21-23, with registrations closing on February 19.

To enter, click here