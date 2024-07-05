IAPI & Marketing Society co-host Cannes show

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) and the Marketing Society are teaming up for a post-Cannes debrief. Held annually the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is home to the world’s most prestigious advertising awards, celebrating creativity, effectiveness and innovation in the global advertising, marketing and communication industries. The event brings back the latets and greated from the festival.

Cannes-analysis showcases the most inspiring and interesting work, successful case studies and innovations that found success at the festival. The event will take place at 8.30am on Thursday, July 11, in the Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM). Ger Roe, Publicis and Jessica Bermingham, Droga5, served as jury members for this year’s festival and they will be sharing their favourite case studies.

The line-up of speakers this year includes:

Ger Roe, board creative director, Publicis Dublin;

Jessica Bermingham, head of production, Droga5 Dublin;

Eilís Fitzgerald, head of marketing communications, Three Ireland;

Laura Lynch, group CMO, Bank of Ireland and

Rachael Crawley, senior brand manager, Heineken.

The audience will also hear from the brand perspective with Eilís Fitzgerald and Laura Lynch looking at the campaigns that moved the dial for companies this year. Rachael Crawley, senior brand manager, Heineken Ireland, will present the award-winning ‘Pub Museums’. The campaign is an initiative to protect some of Ireland’s most historic pubs, including the oldest pub in the world using the latest tech to transform them into museums.

Secure your tickets for Cannes-alysis 2024 >>

IAPI has launched its 2024 members campaign. The series of ads created by The Brill Building was initiated by IAPI and its board, specifically the growth council, to show the effectiveness of advertising in driving business growth. The premise of the B2B campaign is based on the Effies 2023 winning case studies that measured sales, growth in customer base, and value share, where they saw average uplifts directly caused by advertising.

The campaign was planned by Margaret Gilsenan of Boys+Girls with media by GroupM.