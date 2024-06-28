IAPI names Effie Europe’s Irish jurists

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the line-up for this year’s Effie Awards Europe (EAE). It marks the highest number of Irish professionals ever represented on an international Effie jury, underscoring the exceptional standard of expertise and innovation that Irish professionals contribute to the global advertising industry. EAE will feature nearly 180 industry professionals from 25 countries.

Leading the 2024 Effie Europe jury as co-chairs are representatives from both the agency and client worlds: Harrison Steinhart, global strategy director at DDB Paris, and Iva Bennefeld-Stepanic, vice president marketing Central Europe International at Mondelez. Steinhart said the Effies provided such an important moment to reflect on, learn from and celebrate the best and most impactful marketing and advertising campaigns.

The Irish jury members:

Bairbre McGlade, creative director, TBWA\Ireland

Cara Chambers, chief marketing officer, C&C Group

Ciara O’Meara, creative director, VCCP

Eimear Fitzmaurice, head of planning, Folk VML

Emer Fitzgerald, global strategy director and engagement lead, Droga5 Dublin

Linda O’Connell, marketing and communications manager, Breakthrough Cancer Research

Mark Brennan (pictured), head of marketing, Allianz Ireland

Niamh Murphy, head of planning and behavioural science, Forsman & Bodenfors Dublin

Niall Reynolds, advertising and marketing manager, Vodafone UK

Nichola Mullen, director of fundraising, Pieta

Nicky Doran, strategic consultant

Roisin Keown, chief executive and executive creative director, The Brill Building

