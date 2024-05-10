IAPI names Female Futures winners

Celebrating its fifth consecutive year, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI) has announced the recipients of the 2024 Female Futures Fund (FFF) programme. Such was the high calibre of applicants, IAPI decided to increase this qualifiers’ pool from 25 to 27 to accommodate more talent. FFF’s purpose is to nurture, retain, and propel female talent within Ireland’s marketing and media communications industry into leadership roles.
The programme is supported by Diageo and its Baileys and Guinness brands.
Through networking, coaching, and personal development opportunities, the program provides tools and strategies essential for developing leaders. IAPI vice president and managing partner, strategy at Mindshare, Chris Cashen said: “Like most, I have seen first-hand the benefits of the fund from previous recipients. I was sincerely blown away by the calibre of the candidates, who will undoubtedly influence our industry for many years.”
The recipients of the 2024 programme are:
- Adrienne Hudspeth, global programme director, Oliver
- Alenna Schneider, senior account manager, Spark Foundry
- Catherine Marley, account director, PHD Media
- Clara Traynor, senior copywriter, TBWA/Dublin
- Deirdre O’Sullivan, strategic content director, Pluto
- Elaine Cashen, video investment director, Core
- Emily Turner, senior brand designer, Dynamo
- Grainne Earley, global experience director, Fuel
- Hazel Byrne, account and production director, Verve|Showrunner
- Isabel Harvey, creative copywriter, Publicis Dublin
- Ivona Poljak, art director, Publicis Dublin
- Johanna Torwesten, head of social, Forsman & Bodenfors
- Karla Whelan, senior account manager, Connelly Partners
- Lydia Ward, design researcher, Droga5 Dublin
- Larah Burke, account director, Dentsu
- Mariana Nevado, account director, The Public House
- Naomi Frew, experience director, Catapult
- Niamh Purcell, senior environmental designer, Verve
- Orla Byrne, art director, Folk VML
- Pia Schuster, account director, Boys+Girls
- Rachel Costello, business director, EssenceMediacom
- Rebecca Walsh, senior digital client manager, Starcom
- Shelly Farrell, senior frontend developer, Dept
- Sinead Brennan, account director, Goosebump
- Sarah Flannery, account director, OMD
- Vivian Huynh, social and content director, Folk VML
- Zoe Powderly, account director, Group M
The recipients will participate in a series of three full-day workshops facilitated by Danica Murphy, founder of Prism Leadership & Change Consulting, later this year. The workshops will be held at the Guinness Storehouse.