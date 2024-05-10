IAPI names Female Futures winners

Celebrating its fifth consecutive year, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI) has announced the recipients of the 2024 Female Futures Fund (FFF) programme. Such was the high calibre of applicants, IAPI decided to increase this qualifiers’ pool from 25 to 27 to accommodate more talent. FFF’s purpose is to nurture, retain, and propel female talent within Ireland’s marketing and media communications industry into leadership roles.

The programme is supported by Diageo and its Baileys and Guinness brands.

Through networking, coaching, and personal development opportunities, the program provides tools and strategies essential for developing leaders. IAPI vice president and managing partner, strategy at Mindshare, Chris Cashen said: “Like most, I have seen first-hand the benefits of the fund from previous recipients. I was sincerely blown away by the calibre of the candidates, who will undoubtedly influence our industry for many years.”

The recipients of the 2024 programme are:

Adrienne Hudspeth, global programme director, Oliver

Alenna Schneider, senior account manager, Spark Foundry

Catherine Marley, account director, PHD Media

Clara Traynor, senior copywriter, TBWA/Dublin

Deirdre O’Sullivan, strategic content director, Pluto

Elaine Cashen, video investment director, Core

Emily Turner, senior brand designer, Dynamo

Grainne Earley, global experience director, Fuel

Hazel Byrne, account and production director, Verve|Showrunner

Isabel Harvey, creative copywriter, Publicis Dublin

Ivona Poljak, art director, Publicis Dublin

Johanna Torwesten, head of social, Forsman & Bodenfors

Karla Whelan, senior account manager, Connelly Partners

Lydia Ward, design researcher, Droga5 Dublin

Larah Burke, account director, Dentsu

Mariana Nevado, account director, The Public House

Naomi Frew, experience director, Catapult

Niamh Purcell, senior environmental designer, Verve

Orla Byrne, art director, Folk VML

Pia Schuster, account director, Boys+Girls

Rachel Costello, business director, EssenceMediacom

Rebecca Walsh, senior digital client manager, Starcom

Shelly Farrell, senior frontend developer, Dept

Sinead Brennan, account director, Goosebump

Sarah Flannery, account director, OMD

Vivian Huynh, social and content director, Folk VML

Zoe Powderly, account director, Group M

The recipients will participate in a series of three full-day workshops facilitated by Danica Murphy, founder of Prism Leadership & Change Consulting, later this year. The workshops will be held at the Guinness Storehouse.