IAPI names FFF programme judges

Earlier this year the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), along with International Women’s Day, launched the Female Futures Fund (FFF). In recent weeks, IAPI received over 60 applications for the programme from women working in the institute’s member agencies from which a total of 25 will receive a bursary allowing them to take part in a leadership coaching programme led by Danica Murphy of Prism Leadership.

IAPI was recently awarded a gold at the EACA best practice awards for the FFF programme.

Supported by IAPI and Diageo’s female leadership, this year’s programme will comprise three full-day workshop sessions on leadership skills and insights. The judging will be a two-part process. IAPI engaged 47 judges, including senior leaders, industry experts and former participants from all member agencies. The judges were organised into groups of five, each assigned a specific set of candidates avoiding conflicts of interest.

D&I

In a commitment to diversity and inclusion, men have been appointed as judges this year. Each group includes at least one senior male leader. They will contribute their insights and perspectives alongside their female counterparts in selecting the next cohort of female leaders to join the programme. The second round of judging will take place via online interviews scheduled for next week, with this year’s recipients announced shortly after.

 The FFF judges:

  1. Áine Kavanagh, marketing manager, Baileys global brand team, Diageo
  2. Ali Donnelly, head of digital, Spark Foundry
  3. Amanda Carwood, managing director, Pluto
  4. Aoife Murphy, group strategy director, Core
  5. Bairbre McGlade, creative director, TBWA\Dublin (past FFF participant)
  6. Bridget Johnson, freelance creative
  7. Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI
  8. Christopher Cashen, IAPI board member/managing partner strategy, Mindshare
  9. Claire Butterly, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group
  10. Craig Farrell, head of media planning, Core
  11. Darragh Rea, managing director brand, digital and creative, Edelman
  12. David Fogarty, digital board director, Core
  13. David Monaghan, managing director, Kick
  14. Emer Lawn, managing director, Starcom Ireland.
  15. Emma Morris, creative director, Mindshare (past FFF participant)
  16. Emma Williams, senior director, Edelman
  17. Enda Kelly, head of strategy, Folk VML
  18. Geraldine Jones, IAPI board member/managing director, Publicis Dublin
  19. Gráinne Morrison, strategy director, MCCP
  20. Jack Gilligan, managing partner, Wavemaker Ireland
  21. Jane Gray, client service director, Verve
  22. Jason Nebenzahl, CEO, Omnicom Media Group
  23. Jen Walsh, digital board director, Starcom
  24. Jimi McGrath, CEO, Droga5 Dublin
  25. Karen Yoacham, head of AV implementation, OMG (past FFF participant)
  26. Kate O’Connell, HR director, Dentsu Ireland
  27. Keith Lacy , managing director, Dentsu Ireland
  28. Kieran O’Donovan, head of client service, Thinkhouse
  29. Laura Daley, MD head of growth, Folk VML
  30. Laura Rickard, chief strategy officer, Initiative (past FFF participant)
  31. Linda Bradley, head of planning and insights, Diageo
  32. Madhumita Chandrasekaran, senior planner, F&B Huskies (past FFF participant)
  33. Manuel Yoacham, business director, EssenceMediacom
  34. Meagan Hyland, associate design director, Teneo
  35. Niall Cowley, managing director, We The People
  36. Niamh Ryan, senior creative copywriter, Boys+Girls (past FFF participant)
  37. Nicola Gillen, chief of staff, Core
  38. Oonagh Cahill, senior account director, Elevate PR (past FFF participant)
  39. Peter Snodden, creative director, Brill Building
  40. Róisín Ní Raighne (pictured), managing director, Dynamo
  41. Rosie Rogers, managing partner, Droga5 Dublin
  42. Ross Giles, creative lead, Dynamo
  43. Sarah Chadwick, freelance producer, Clickety Clack (past FFF participant)
  44. Sarah Love, managing director, Goosebump
  45. Sharon Murphy, CEO, Wilson Hartnell
  46. Sinéad Dennis, business director, Publicis Dublin (past FFF participant)
  47. Terri Turner, group account director, The Public House

                       

 

