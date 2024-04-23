IAPI names FFF programme judges

Earlier this year the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), along with International Women’s Day, launched the Female Futures Fund (FFF). In recent weeks, IAPI received over 60 applications for the programme from women working in the institute’s member agencies from which a total of 25 will receive a bursary allowing them to take part in a leadership coaching programme led by Danica Murphy of Prism Leadership.
IAPI was recently awarded a gold at the EACA best practice awards for the FFF programme.
Supported by IAPI and Diageo’s female leadership, this year’s programme will comprise three full-day workshop sessions on leadership skills and insights. The judging will be a two-part process. IAPI engaged 47 judges, including senior leaders, industry experts and former participants from all member agencies. The judges were organised into groups of five, each assigned a specific set of candidates avoiding conflicts of interest.
D&I
In a commitment to diversity and inclusion, men have been appointed as judges this year. Each group includes at least one senior male leader. They will contribute their insights and perspectives alongside their female counterparts in selecting the next cohort of female leaders to join the programme. The second round of judging will take place via online interviews scheduled for next week, with this year’s recipients announced shortly after.
The FFF judges:
- Áine Kavanagh, marketing manager, Baileys global brand team, Diageo
- Ali Donnelly, head of digital, Spark Foundry
- Amanda Carwood, managing director, Pluto
- Aoife Murphy, group strategy director, Core
- Bairbre McGlade, creative director, TBWA\Dublin (past FFF participant)
- Bridget Johnson, freelance creative
- Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI
- Christopher Cashen, IAPI board member/managing partner strategy, Mindshare
- Claire Butterly, chief operating officer, Omnicom Media Group
- Craig Farrell, head of media planning, Core
- Darragh Rea, managing director brand, digital and creative, Edelman
- David Fogarty, digital board director, Core
- David Monaghan, managing director, Kick
- Emer Lawn, managing director, Starcom Ireland.
- Emma Morris, creative director, Mindshare (past FFF participant)
- Emma Williams, senior director, Edelman
- Enda Kelly, head of strategy, Folk VML
- Geraldine Jones, IAPI board member/managing director, Publicis Dublin
- Gráinne Morrison, strategy director, MCCP
- Jack Gilligan, managing partner, Wavemaker Ireland
- Jane Gray, client service director, Verve
- Jason Nebenzahl, CEO, Omnicom Media Group
- Jen Walsh, digital board director, Starcom
- Jimi McGrath, CEO, Droga5 Dublin
- Karen Yoacham, head of AV implementation, OMG (past FFF participant)
- Kate O’Connell, HR director, Dentsu Ireland
- Keith Lacy , managing director, Dentsu Ireland
- Kieran O’Donovan, head of client service, Thinkhouse
- Laura Daley, MD head of growth, Folk VML
- Laura Rickard, chief strategy officer, Initiative (past FFF participant)
- Linda Bradley, head of planning and insights, Diageo
- Madhumita Chandrasekaran, senior planner, F&B Huskies (past FFF participant)
- Manuel Yoacham, business director, EssenceMediacom
- Meagan Hyland, associate design director, Teneo
- Niall Cowley, managing director, We The People
- Niamh Ryan, senior creative copywriter, Boys+Girls (past FFF participant)
- Nicola Gillen, chief of staff, Core
- Oonagh Cahill, senior account director, Elevate PR (past FFF participant)
- Peter Snodden, creative director, Brill Building
- Róisín Ní Raighne (pictured), managing director, Dynamo
- Rosie Rogers, managing partner, Droga5 Dublin
- Ross Giles, creative lead, Dynamo
- Sarah Chadwick, freelance producer, Clickety Clack (past FFF participant)
- Sarah Love, managing director, Goosebump
- Sharon Murphy, CEO, Wilson Hartnell
- Sinéad Dennis, business director, Publicis Dublin (past FFF participant)
- Terri Turner, group account director, The Public House