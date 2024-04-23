IAPI names FFF programme judges

Earlier this year the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), along with International Women’s Day, launched the Female Futures Fund (FFF). In recent weeks, IAPI received over 60 applications for the programme from women working in the institute’s member agencies from which a total of 25 will receive a bursary allowing them to take part in a leadership coaching programme led by Danica Murphy of Prism Leadership.

IAPI was recently awarded a gold at the EACA best practice awards for the FFF programme.

Supported by IAPI and Diageo’s female leadership, this year’s programme will comprise three full-day workshop sessions on leadership skills and insights. The judging will be a two-part process. IAPI engaged 47 judges, including senior leaders, industry experts and former participants from all member agencies. The judges were organised into groups of five, each assigned a specific set of candidates avoiding conflicts of interest.

D&I

In a commitment to diversity and inclusion, men have been appointed as judges this year. Each group includes at least one senior male leader. They will contribute their insights and perspectives alongside their female counterparts in selecting the next cohort of female leaders to join the programme. The second round of judging will take place via online interviews scheduled for next week, with this year’s recipients announced shortly after.

The FFF judges: