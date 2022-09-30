IAPI names four judges for Eurobest

Four Irish judges have been nominated by IAPI to judge this year’s Eurobest awards. The line-up consists of 102 industry experts from across Europe who honour excellence and set the European benchmark for creativity. Karl Waters (pictured on extreme left), creative partner, Folk Wunderman Thompson, will sit on the social and influencer jury.

The other three judges – who are not pictured – are Shane O’Brien, executive director, BBDO Dublin, who is on the entertainment jury; Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys+Girls, who is on the print, publishing, radio and audio jury and Jen Spiers, executive creative director, Droga5 Dublin, who is on the creative data and innovation jury.