IAPI names Jones as new president

Publicis Dublin managing director Geraldine Jones has been appointed as the new president and chair of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI), the representative organisation for the advertising and communications industry. Her two-year term starts in January when she will formally succeed Abi Moran, chief executive, Folk VML.

Jones has held senior positions at Publicis Dublin for over two decades and was appointed MD in 2021. She oversees work for clients such as HSE, Electric Ireland, PTSB, Flogas, Gas Networks Ireland, Virgin Media, Heineken Ireland and BWG Foods’ Spar. The agency is the most internationally awarded creative agency in Ireland over the last three years.

Success

Jones said her focus as president and chair of the IAPI board will be to work with members, the business community, government and regulators to ensure that the potential of the industry can be realised and its contribution in promoting business success is recognised. “My priority will be to drive meaningful progress on this agenda,” she added.

Jones holds a B.Sc in management from TCD and has been an external examiner on the TU MSc in advertising course between 2020 and 2025. IAPI represents over 80 per cent of adland.