IAPI names six Effie jurists

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the six industry experts to serve on this year’s Effie Awards Europe jury. The six are split between the best of Europe and the multi-market and positive change jury. Damian Devaney (above) of Dsquared and TBV Global; Ger Jones, Publicis Dublin and Julie Gill, An Post, are on the first jury.

Eimear Fitzmaurice, Folk Wunderman Thompson; Richie Taaffe, Three Ireland and Niall Reynolds, Vodafone Ireland, will serve on the multi-market and positive change jury. The jurists will evaluate worldwide campaigns, assessing their effectiveness and impact within the creative industry. Chair Damian Devaney said the Effies are all about effective creativity.

Partnership

These qualities feature in four categories – strategic challenge, creative strategy, bringing the idea to life and effectiveness. Winning an Effie showed the successful partnership between creative agency and brand owner. Effie’s commitment to recognising this partnership aligns with the marketing ethos to value impactful storytelling and measurable results.

Devaney said the judges’ extensive knowledge and expertise will play a crucial role in identifying the most exceptional campaigns that demonstrate the power of innovative marketing communications. The winners will be announced during the Effie Europe Awards Gala in Brussels in early December.

Check out the full jury list and profiles and more information on the call for entries here