IAPI names Young Lions winners

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the 14 young talents who are the winners of this year’s Young Lions competition. Following a selection process, the group will represent Ireland at this summer’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France. Competing among 105 entries, the winners showcased their work through two judging rounds across a total of seven categories.

The seven categories are design, digital, film, media, PR, print, and young marketers. The entrants worked on a brief for this year’s charities, Children in Hospital Ireland and Threshold. Each team of two had 48 hours to respond to a brief for one of the two charities. This year’s competition sponsors were Aer Lingus, Business Post, Droga 5 Dublin, Enterprise Ireland, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland and Smurfit Kappa.

The 2024 Young Lions are:

Design : Amber Redmond, designer and Paddy Collins, designer, Slater Design

Photos: Patrick Bolger

Read more on the winners’ entries on iapi.ie