IAPI refreshes minds with Effie awards relaunch

This week IAPI hosted a refresher ‘How to win an Effie’ event to relaunch the awards competition and this year’s programme. Over 300 marketers and adlanders tuned in to the livestream broadcast to glean tips on how to arrest the attention of the jury with submissions. The event covered the entry process, the selection of categories to the crafting of entries.

The speakers are all experienced in judging Euro Effies and are on this year’s Ireland jury.

They comprise Damian Devaney, TBV Global and chair of the jury; Nichola Mullen, Society of St. Vincent de Paul; Nicky Doran, Davy; Neal Davies, BBDO Dublin and Margaret Gilsenan, Boys+Girls. IAPI’s Charley Stoney and Kathryn Ryan are managing the process.

IAPI president and Dentsu Ireland group MD Shenda Loughnane (above) said the Effies are aimed at positioning Ireland on the global stage as a hub of commercial creativity and communications. “I’d urge all of you to enter Effies and to showcase your incredible work over the past few years as these awards represent the pinnacle of achievement in our industry.”

Key dates for the awards’ 2021 programme:

1st March – Effie Awards Ireland open for entries

23rd April – 1st entry deadline

21st May – 2nd entry deadline

18th June – 3rd entry deadline

Early July – 1st round judging

Early Aug – 2nd round judging

23rd September – Effie Awards Ireland Gala

Effie Awards Ireland are supported by RTÉ Media Sales, An Post Commerce, Pluto, Wide Eye Media and Twitter and the relaunch event was produced by Verve. To access the recording of this event click here and to download an entry kit and further details click here