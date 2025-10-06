IAPI rolls out ANZ Ireland report

Ad Net Zero (ANZ), the collective group of Ireland’s advertising, production and media organisations, has launched a study aimed at charting a sustainable future for the industry. The report, the first of its kind to use exclusively Irish data and research in this area, provides actionable insights into sustainable creative and media buying practices to enhance campaign efficiency.

The report is the product of collaboration across the Irish advertising ecosystem. Ad Net Zero Ireland is supported by a collection of trade bodies made up of IAPI, AAI, MII, CPI, and IAB Ireland and reflects the shared commitment of the sector to act decisively on climate and sustainability.

Developed by Havas Media, WPP Media and Futureproof Insights using Irish quantitative and qualitative data, the report provides insights that will empower advertisers, agencies, and media owners to reduce emissions. It aligns with the global ANZ five-point plan – particularly action three, which focuses on reducing the carbon impact of media choices.

Key highlights from the research:

Strong creative endures – no “wear out” in sight

Stronger creative equals more sustainable strategies

High media weighting does not erode effectiveness – strong creative performs consistently, even under high exposure levels

Effectiveness is multi-dimensional: engagement, clarity, emotion & memorability all matter

Without engagement and attention, nothing else works

Emotion needs clarity & brand linkage to deliver

Siobhán Masterson (pictured), chief executive of IAPI, which represents ANZ Ireland, said the report was a vital step forward. “The climate crisis demands urgent action, and our sector has a central role to play in driving positive change. By bringing Irish-specific data and insights to the table, we are ensuring our industry is part of the solution,” she added.

The research looks at how various media factors and creative characteristics shape the sustained effectiveness of advertising and provides local benchmarks for industry self-assessment. It examines creative wear-out, offering evidence-based guidance on how advertisers can achieve resonance with audiences while minimising unnecessary emissions.

Responses

Kerrie Patten, Havas Media, said: “By partnering with Future Proof Insights and Amárach Research and combining neuroscience tools like EEG and Eye Tracking with large-scale behavioural psychology research, this study goes beyond self-reported measurement approaches, to capture both conscious and unconscious responses to advertising.”

Chris Cashen, WPP Media, urged everyone in adland to engage with the research. “There has been a huge deficit of Irish data, and now we have the most robust study,” he said. We are usually asking for practices to change, but now we have validated that continuing long term work that delivers is best for brands but also for sustainability.”

The report is available here.