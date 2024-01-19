IAPI rolls out Cannes Young Lions

The 2024 Irish Young Lions competition officially kicked off yesterday attracting over 220 industry professionals to the Light House Cinema. The launch event featured presentations from Cannes Lions, plus a panel discussion with valuable contributions from the category sponsors. Conor Stewart, senior development advisor for the commercial creative sector at Enterprise Ireland, gave an introduction to their role in this year’s programme.

During his talk, Stewart said Irish advertising generates over €1.2 billion for the Irish economy. The event also featured a presentation by Orla Kinsella, awards senior product and research manager, Lions Advisory, on the Cannes Lions 2023 creativity digest looking at emerging trends and features of last year’s winning work. Kinsella shared an analysis of the current landscape and showed examples of some of last year’s winning work.

Following the presentations, a panel discussion featuring category sponsors – Jimi McGrath, CEO, Droga5 Dublin; Amy Tumelty, head of social media, Aer Lingus; Lorcan Hanlon, chief commercial and revenue officer, Business Post; Sinead Gill, PR and communications manager, Smurfit Kappa and IAPI’s programme director, Katherine Ryan, provided details on the competition and offered tips for crafting compelling entries.

The Young Lions sponsors include Pull the Trigger, Sky Ireland, Business Post, Smurfit Kappa, Droga 5 Dublin, Aer Lingus and Enterprise Ireland.