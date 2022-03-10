IAPI rolls out third female support programme

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has launched the third annual Female Futures Fund (FFF) aimed at accelerating women into senior roles and ensuring that adland’s best female talent is retained and promoted by helping them realise their full potential. FFF is part of IAPI’s aim to help close the leadership gender gap in adland.

This year, the fund will give 25 women in adland the chance to take part in the scheme, which is now open for applications. A bursary from Diageo will fund a group leadership coaching programme that starts with a meeting, followed by two workshop sessions facilitated by Prism’s Danica Murphy, supported by IAPI and Diageo female leaders.

Speaking at the FFF programme launch, Roisin Keown (pictured), founder and executive creative director at The Brill Building, said she created her own agency because she was a woman and a mother. “At a certain point in my career I had to create an opportunity for myself that didn’t exist otherwise,” the ex-DDFH&B copywriter and creative director said.

Danica Murphy, Prism said that this year the leadership language of ‘networking’ will change to ‘building a community’. The programme will include in-person workshops where applicants can challenge, support and learn from each other under the mentorship of role models.

For details on this year’s application process, visit Female Futures Fund 2022 >>

Applications to shreesha@iapi.com by 5pm on April 29