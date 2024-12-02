IAPI says agencies upbeat about business

The latest census released by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) says that despite a difficult trading period last year and the first half of this year, 89 per cent of agency bosses remain optimistic about their business performance. The number of agency staff reported by IAPI members has grown exponentially over the last five years. Since 2019, the advertising industry population has grown by as much as 32 per cent.

The number of international workers in member agencies has grown to 18.1 per cent, which equates to the national percentage of international workers in the wider Irish labour market as per the 2022 Irish census (18.5 per cent). The proportion of the membership workforce reporting living with a disability has more than doubled from four to ten per cent this year, Charley Stoney, the outgoing IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney (pictured) said.

Pitching

The average hours spent on pitching fell by 14.6 per cent compared to 2022, while the average cost per pitch has also dropped year-on-year by 37.4 per cent. The report says 72 per cent of IAPI member agencies took part in this year’s industry census in September and October of this year. Members from a cross-section of agency disciplines took part, including media, creative, digital and experiential, providing strong discipline comparisons.

Download the full report at iapi.ie