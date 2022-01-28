IAPI says most agencies embrace D&I policies

The vast majority – 87 per cent – of the country’s advertising agencies have a diversity and inclusion policy (D&I) in place, the 2021 Census released by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) shows. Equally encouraging is that 41 per cent of respondents said that a D&I policy was the key factor in helping create a positive agency culture.

The report shows that improved gender equality in senior roles and a greater balance across all staff is being achieved. Females now have an equal say across executive management and take up 40 per cent of the C suite positions in agencies – up seven per cent since 2019. Overcoming unconscious bias is believed to be crucial in addressing D&I challenges.

Keith O’Connor, talent marketing manager, IAPI, said the institute was again partnering with the Open Doors initiative. Under the banner of ‘Break into Advertising’, the two bodies plan to provide 15 people with online training over three weeks in March. The training will be conducted by participating IAPI members and the Open Doors initiative.

Following this training, IAPI will place the 15 students with 15 agencies. The programme helps to support marginalised groups in accessing training, work experience, mentoring and employment. By the end of the programme, each pairing will result in a three-month paid internship. Registration for the programme is now open.

Young Lions

IAPI has also launched this year’s Young Lions competition. The competition has not been run since 2020 when a team went on to represent Ireland at last year’s contest. The Young Lions gives up-and-coming prospects a chance to prove themselves answering a charity brief. IAPI selects seven teams across print, media, PR, film, digital, design and young marketers.

To make sure the global competition is equitable, the Young Lions will again be digital this year. IAPI will still bring all seven winning teams to the Cannes Festival in June as their prize but the international competition will already have run over a three-week period from May 16 to June 7 June prior to departure. Entrants must be aged 31 or under on June 24.

IAPI programme director Katherine Ryan said registration opens on Monday, January 31 and a briefing day for entrants will be held on February 18. The Young Lions is sponsored by DMG Media, Radiocentre Ireland, PRII, PRCA, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland, Meta, Smurfit Kappa and Core. More information on the competition is available at iapi.ie.

