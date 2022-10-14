IAPI seeks replacements for Field and Fulham

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) are seeking two members to join the institute’s board following the retirement of Fiona Field and Jamie Fulham. Field, who has been a board member for the past five years, is managing director of Omnicom’s OMD, while Fulham, served on the board for the past two years as chair of Futureheads.

Fulham’s day job is media strategy and investment manager at Accenture Song, which owns Droga5, previously Rothco. In paying tribute to both the two retirees, IAPI chief executive Charley Stoney described Field as “an absolute powerhouse”, while Fulham helped identity the challenges faced by younger colleagues and provided them with support.

IAPI now welcomes online nominations to fill the two vacant board positions.

https://iapi.ie/blog/default/iapi-welcomes-nominations-for-2023-board-members

Pictured above is Fiona Field, managing director, OMD