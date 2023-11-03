IAPI selects four Eurobest teams

Eurobest is once again set to host its annual young creative competition as the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the four teams chosen to take part in the global competitions. Eurobest provides a platform for emerging creatives in Irish advertising to showcase their talents and develop their creative and innovative abilities. It is also a platform for the Cannes Young Lions launching in January.

The selection process saw teams tasked with addressing a creative brief from IAPI. The main objective was to help IAPI create awareness and a sense of passion for careers among young people in adland. The teams were asked to show the power of advertising and creative solutions in tackling societal issues and to help IAPI agencies secure new and diverse talent. The four teams selected to compete later this month are as follows:

Roisin O’Mahony, copywriter and Faye Larkin, illustrator/art director – Boys+Girls

Niamh Aremband, copywriter and Ciara McCarthy, account executive– Droga 5 Dublin

Barbara Masson, digital designer and Naoise Kiernan, account executive – Havas Dublin

Susan McGing, creative copywriter and Luz Estevan, art director – Pluto

