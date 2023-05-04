IAPI sends 14 young Lions to Cannes

After a competition and judging period, the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has selected 14 young Lions to represent Ireland in Cannes next month. Cannes Young Lions is a creative competition which offers emerging talent in advertising and communications a chance to compete at national and global level against their peers.

IAPI manages the Cannes Young Lions competition in Ireland inviting hundreds of talented young professionals take part. Each competing duo had 48 hours to respond to a brief for one of three charities and their submissions were judged by five industry experts. This year’s charity briefs came from Goal, Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Dyslexia Ireland.

The winners will get to showcase their work and see it come to fruition soon. Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will see their film produced pro bono by Pull the Trigger and broadcast for free by Sky Ireland. The Goal ad will appear in print on the pages of the Business Post. Dyslexia Association of Ireland has been awarded a series of PR and digital concepts.

Top row, left to right: John Aherne, Bord Gáis Energy; Conor Marron, Boys+Girls; Daragh Griffin, Connelly Partners; Robin Winchester, In the Company of Huskies; Shane O’Hare, Bloom; Anthony McDonagh, Core

Middle row: Eva Redmond, Core; Katie Dumpleton, Meabh O’Mahony, 150 Bond; Cathy Lambert, Bord Gáis Energy

Front row: Nadine Kennedy, Acne; Nico Dagdag; PHD; James Stedmond, In the Company of Huskies and Carolyn McMorrow, OMG

Photo: Patrick Bolger