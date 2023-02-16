IAPI shares Belong To results

In 2019, Belong To teamed up with IAPI, RTÉ and many other contributors to deliver the #ComeIn campaign – a way in which IAPI members and partners could show solidarity and support for the LGBTI+ community during Stand Up Awareness Week which, at the time, had participation from less than half of Ireland’s second-level schools.

In 2022, the final year of the #ComeIn campaign partnership between IAPI and Belong To, resulted in over three quarters of second-level schools taking part in Stand Up Awareness Week. The annual week is run to promote the safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ young people by encouraging second-level schools to take a stand against LGBTQ+ bullying.

Since the campaign’s launch, there has been an increase in the number of schools taking part in Stand Up Awareness Week. The concept was driven from what the LGBTQ+ community wished they heard in school, words and affirmations that show solidarity, acceptance and support. The number of students the campaign reached last year almost doubled.

It jumped from 162,000 second-level students in 2018 to 312,971 last year.

Belong To CEO Moninne Griffith said the campaign was instrumental in increasing the number of schools, students and teachers supporting their LGBTQ+ community. “The numbers speak for themselves,” Griffith said. In just four years, the number of schools participating is up from 43 per cent of second-level schools in 2018 to 77 per cent last year.

The IAPI team in 2022 was made up of individuals from 14 different agencies, as well as producers, videographers, stylists and behind the scenes people, all of whom gave up their time, media expertise and creative energy pro bono for the project. The team comprised:

Project Manager: Andréa Henry and Cara Spillane, Teneo

Digital Creative: Rebekah Stacey, Teneo

Senior Planner: Ronán Jennings , BBDO

Junior Strategist: Phumi Kubeka, TBWA\Dublin

Social Strategist: Aimee Doyle, Connections Strategist: Alex Boucher, BBDO

Community Manager: Callum Dunne, TBWA

Copywriter: Susan McGing, Pluto

Art Director: Luz Estevan, Pluto

Motion Graphics Designer/ Art Director: Raphael Silva, Droga5 Dublin

Media Manager: Mark Hughes, Mindshare

Photographer: Adrian Wojtas, Freelance

Creative Consultant: Niall Staines, TBWA\Dublin

Research: Alana Devitt, Core

PR: Rachel Farrell and Shona Hutchinson, Elevate PR

Social Media Manager: Jonathan Moore, Verve

Digital Out of Home Sponsors: Talon, Clear Channel, Wide Eye Outdoor, Kleerex Global and Promo

Talon, Clear Channel, Wide Eye Outdoor, Kleerex Global and Promo Production Company: Mutiny

Director: Adrian Wojtas and Raphael Silva

Photographer: Adrian Wojtas

Photographer Assist: Karolina Złocka

Creative Producer: Raphael Silva

Producers: Andréa Henry, Rebekah Stacey

Stylist: Orla Cashell

Art Department: Susan Ging, Luz Estevan, Raphael Silva

Studio: Droga 5 Dublin

BTS Videographer: Martha MacNulty

Cast: Celtic, Nicole, Leon, Leo, Eric, Georgia, Fernanda

A special shout out to Aoife O’Regan, marketing manager, RTÉ, along with her colleagues and the presenters on 2FM for airing the campaign and giving it extensive editorial coverage during the month of November. IAPI said that RTÉ were “incredibly generous” with their time and support of the BeLonG To Stand up week for the fourth year running.

Brands/agencies that donated radio spots: Volvo Ireland, Bord Gáis Energy (Mindshare), Coca-Cola, Allianz (Essence MediaCom), ESB Corporate, Vodafone, Bank of Ireland, Electric Ireland, CCPC (Carat), Nivea (Carat), Energia, Ikea (Dentsu X), Giveblood.ie, Sony Pictures, Renault, Virgin Media, Irish Water, Aer Lingus, Bus Éireann (OMD) and Audi (PHD).

