IAPI teams compete for Young Lions

Nearly 170 young agency and client talent will compete this weekend in the return of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) Cannes Young Lions competition. They will be seeking to represent Ireland across the categories of print, media, PR, film, digital, design and young marketer in the Global Young Lions taking place in May/June 2022.

IAPI unveiled details of the charities to benefit from this year’s competition. They include Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC), the chosen charity for the film and media categories. DRCC has been at the forefront of the Irish response to sexual violence for over 40 years. The Young Lions have been tasked with addressing people’s understanding of consent.

Sarah Monaghan, DRCC, said a national conversation on consent is an essential element in creating a future where sexual violence is not tolerated and where consent, equality and respect is understood as the backbone for healthy relationships. Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is the chosen charity for the young marketers, print and design categories.

Awareness

Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported over 500 social entrepreneurs. Alumni of SEI include FoodCloud, AsIAm and the Irish Men’s Shed Association. The Young Lions have been asked to raise awareness of the SEI Spark Programme, designed to make social entrepreneurship accessible to everyone but with a focus on marginalised communities.

Former OMD managing director Tim Griffiths is now SEI’s chief executive.

The Open Community and its community sponsorship programme was selected for the digital and PR categories. The programme is a sustainable way for people in Ireland to welcome refugees and offers the chance to make a real difference to people affected by war and persecution. The Young Lions brief is to create greater awareness and engagement.

The sponsors of this year’s competition include DMG Media, Radiocentre Ireland, PRII, PRCA, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland, Meta, Smurfit Kappa and Core. The competition winners will earn an all-expenses paid trip to represent Ireland at the Cannes Lions festival in June. It will include flights, accommodation and full access to all festival events.

Shortlisted teams will be announced in March.