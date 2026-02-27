IAPI teams up with Media Literacy

Media Literacy Ireland (MLI) was named by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) as the client for this year’s Young Lions competition. A group of emerging advertising creatives attended the briefing, where teams from agencies and brands will compete for the chance to represent the country at the global competition in Cannes in June.

Participants will be asked to develop campaigns that support MLI’s mission to empower people with the skills to engage with media in an increasingly complex digital landscape. Over the course of the weekend, competitors across seven categories – print, media, PR, film, digital, design, and young marketers – will work under time pressure to produce ideas.

Misinformation

Tackling misinformation online for those aged 55+ is one of the themes to be addressed. They are tasked with crafting a campaign to educate consumers on the importance of questioning and checking online content. MLI is an informal alliance of individuals and bodies who work together on a mainly voluntary basis to promote media literacy.

Supported by Coimisiún na Meán, MLI has over 250 members. Winning teams will receive a trip to represent Ireland at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in June. Young Lions is sponsored by Smurfit Westrock. Pictured are IAPI’s Siobhán Masterson and Kate Goldsmith with Sinead Gill (centre), Smurfit Westrock.