IAPI to fill three board vacancies

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) is to hold an election this month for three vacancies on its board as Abi Moran, Maura Ashe, Jonathan Conlon and Abi Moran reach the end of their term. Those remaining on the board are Anna Doyle, Starcom and Chris Cashen, WPP Media Ireland, company secretary and vice president respectively.

Eight nominations have been received for the three vacancies.

They are Andy Pierce, Core (networked creative and media); Chris Upton, Havas (networked creative); Tanya Grimson, (networked tech and innovation); Emma Kelly, Elevate (PR). The four nominees from independent creative agencies – Siobhan Lavery, Dynamo; Vaunnie McDermott, Connelly Partners; Neil McKenna, Kick and Pat Stephenson, Boys+Girls.

Staying