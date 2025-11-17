IAPI to fill three board vacancies

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) is to hold an election this month for three vacancies on its board as Abi Moran, Maura Ashe, Jonathan Conlon and Abi Moran reach the end of their term. Those remaining on the board are Anna Doyle, Starcom and Chris Cashen, WPP Media Ireland, company secretary and vice president respectively.
Eight nominations have been received for the three vacancies.
They are Andy Pierce, Core (networked creative and media); Chris Upton, Havas (networked creative); Tanya Grimson, (networked tech and innovation); Emma Kelly, Elevate (PR). The four nominees from independent creative agencies – Siobhan Lavery, Dynamo; Vaunnie McDermott, Connelly Partners; Neil McKenna, Kick and Pat Stephenson, Boys+Girls.
Staying
Staying on the network creative panel are Neal Davies, TBWA\Dublin; Geraldine Jones, Publicis (term extended); Aoife McCleary, F&B and Stephen Rogers, Droga5. On the PR panel is Emma Williams, Edelman. The two representatives for independent creative agencies are Hamish Gillespie, Fuel (treasurer) and David Quinn of Bloom.
Ballot papers were issued to each agency by IAPI CEO Siobhán Masterson last week. The deadline for voting is Friday, November 21 and the results will be announced at the IAPI annual general meeting which will be held on Thursday, November 27.
Pictured are Siobhán Masterson, IAPI and Abi Moran, Folk VML